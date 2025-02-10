State leader works with Presidential Office on judicial affairs

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường held a working session with the Presidential Office on Monday to review the implementation of judicial affairs in 2025, a key responsibility under his mandates prescribed by the Constitution.

At the meeting, the Presidential Office's leader provided updates on preparations for the first session of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform in 2025, the implementation of the amnesty policy on the occasion of major national holidays, and the office’s role in developing judicial reform proposals assigned by the Politburo.

President Cường praised the Presidential Office for its proactive efforts in coordinating with relevant agencies to fulfill judicial responsibilities. He highlighted the significant progress that Việt Nam's judicial sector has made under the Party's leadership, with ongoing improvements in its structure and effectiveness.

Regarding preparations for the first session of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform in 2025, the State President underscored the importance of aligning judicial reforms with the Party's policies and ensuring a consistent legal framework to enhance judicial efficiency.

On the amnesty policy, he reaffirmed that granting clemency on the occasion of major national holidays in 2025 reflects the Party and State’s humanitarian approach, encouraging rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-offenders into society. He urged agencies to ensure the process is transparent, lawful, and fair, reinforcing public confidence in the Party and State’s clemency policies.

For ongoing judicial reform proposals, President Cường requested the Presidential Office to work closely with key agencies, particularly the Supreme People’s Procuracy, to finalise high-quality, practical proposals before submitting them to the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform and the Politburo for review.

The State leader also asked the Presidential Office to continue to coordinate closely with relevant ministries, departments and branches to improve the quality of advice and ensure that the contents serving the President's activities in the coming time will be most effective. — VNA/VNS