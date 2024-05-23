Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Laws

President Lâm meets presidential office staff and highlights their strategic role

May 23, 2024 - 15:40
Expressing his gratitude for the staff’s warm welcome to the office, President Lâm said that the Presidential Office has seen great progress.
President Tô Lâm and the Presidential Office's body of staff on Thursday at the Presidential Office in Hà Nội.— VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — The strategic role of advisory bodies such as the Presidential Office are crucial to continuing the achievements of the Party and the state, the freshly elected President Tô Lâm said as he met his office staff on Thursday.

This mission requires the Presidential Office to make active contributions with responsibility, dedication and innovation from all of the staff, in addition to their execution of the Party guidelines and state laws and policies, he said.

The office must also stay informed and provide insightful analysis of local and global situations in its capacity as the advisory body for the president and vice president.

Expressing his gratitude for the staff’s warm welcome, President Lâm said that the Presidential Office has seen great progress in all aspects under the leadership of the Party, the State and generations of presidents and vice presidents, as well as its effective coordination with various state agencies, ministries, sectors and localities.

Some of the office’s achievements include advising presidents and vice presidents in home and foreign affairs, supervising the execution of decisions made by them, as well as making arrangements for state visits.

President Lâm said that throughout the country’s history, presidents have made tremendous efforts to fulfil their duties in their capacity as stated in the Constitution.

Alongside the efforts of the Party and the people, presidents have made important contributions to promote the country’s traditions of patriotism, power of unity, the development of the Party and a strong and transparent political system.

This has also accelerated Đổi mới (Reforms), socio-economic growth and improvements in quality of life for the people, countering corruption and misconduct, while also strengthening national security and defence for the country’s independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity over its land, sea and islands.

Foreign relations and international integration have also seen significant progress, improving Việt Nam’s position in the region and the world.

Reaffirming his oath of office, President Lâm restated his loyalty to the Party’s ideology, the country and the people and said he would continue the legacy of the previous generations to fulfil his duties according to the Constitution as well as every mission assigned by the Party, the state and the people.

“Entrusted by the Party Central Committee and the Politburo head by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and the National Assembly to take on the role of the President, I hope to receive the support and coordination of central agencies and localities, especially the Presidential Office as an advisory body,” he said.

President Lâm also expressed his gratitude towards the Public Security Central Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security for their support during his work in the security forces. — VNS

Vietnam State President

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Laws

Uruguay supports Việt Nam's negotiations of FTA with Mercosur: Official

Speaking at a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay Ngô Minh Nguyệt who presented a copy of her credentials in Montevideo on May 16, the country's foreign minister emphasised that the country will work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy to promote stronger and more comprehensive relations between the two countries in the coming time.
Politics & Laws

Legislators to opine on results of socio-economic development plan

Regarding missions and solutions in the coming time, the Government will prioritise economic growth in tandem with macro-economic stability and inflation control as well as ensure major balances of the economy. It will pen harmonious macro-economic management policies, renew traditional growth motives and promote new ones, while continuing tax and land rental incentives to remove bottlenecks for business and production activities.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom