Uruguay supports Việt Nam's negotiations of FTA with Mercosur: Official

MONTEVIDEO — Uruguay will take the role as President of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) and continue to support Việt Nam's negotiations of a free trade agreement (FTA) with the bloc, Uruguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Paganini has said.

Speaking at a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay Ngô Minh Nguyệt who presented a copy of her credentials in Montevideo on May 16, the minister emphasised that the country will work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy to promote stronger and more comprehensive relations between the two countries in the coming time.

He noted that Uruguay wishes Việt Nam to support and share experiences on the process of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as well as expanding collaboration in economy, commerce, and export of agricultural products.

On May 17, Nguyệt had a meeting with the Secretary General of the Communist Party of Uruguay Juan Castillo and Central Committee member, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Anna Olivera Pesano, among others.

General Secretary Juan Castillo expressed his desire to further strengthen cooperation with agencies of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and learn from Việt Nam's valuable experiences in national construction and development.

In addition, the Communist Party of Uruguay is planning to build, publish, and popularise many documents on the history and development of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Việt Nam, and President Hồ Chí Minh in an attempt to enhance the understanding by Uruguayan people of the heroic history of Việt Nam.

Nguyet expressed appreciation to the Communist Party of Uruguay for its support to the revolutionary movement of the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam as well as the Embassy of Vietnam in Argentina and Uruguay in carrying out activities to promote cooperation and Party-channel and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Gustavo Cabrera, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Uruguay and Director of the Department of Economic Development of Montevideo city, handed to Nguyệt a decision of the city on building a 500sqm Vietnamese culture space near the international convention centre. The space includes a zone for commemorating President Hồ Chí Minh who once arrived in ports in Uruguay and Argentina during his journey to seek ways to savage the nation 112 years ago. — VNS