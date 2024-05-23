Việt Nam calls for stronger efforts in protecting civilians in conflicts

NEW YORK — Việt Nam has called on parties involved in conflicts to strictly comply with international law and international humanitarian law, especially the four 1949 Geneva Conventions and relevant UN resolutions, thus better protecting civilians in conflicts.

The called was made by Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s open debate held on May 21-22 on the protection of civilians in armed conflict in combination with the marking of the 25th anniversary of Resolution 1265 (1999), which first established the protection of civilians as a crucial issue of international peace and security, and the 75th anniversary of the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

Citing the conflict in Gaza that has killed an average of more than 150 civilians every day over the past seven months, he stressed that the international community and the UNSC should take more effective measures to protect civilians and civil infrastructure works.

The official held that the best way is to unroot the causes of conflict and create favourable conditions for dialogue and reconciliation.

He also highlighted Việt Nam's in promoting the protection of civilians, including the bringing of crimes of undermining peace, waging wars of aggression, crimes against humanity, and war crimes into the Penal Code.

As a non-permanent member of the UNSC in the 2020-2021 tenure, Việt Nam took charge of drafting and promoted the adoption of Resolution 2573 on protecting essential civil infrastructure in conflicts, while chairing a number of meetings on overcoming the consequences of land mines, preventing sexual violence, and caring for children in conflict, he added.

At the event, which drew representatives from more than 90 member states, UN observers and a number of international organisation, the majority of participants expressed deep concern about the increase in armed conflicts over the past year that led to many dire consequences for civilians.

The latest report by the UN Secretary General showed that more than 33,000 civilians died in conflicts in 2023, an increase of 72 per cent compared to 2022, alarming violations of international humanitarian law and difficulties in accessing humanitarian assistance in conflict areas.

Through participating in UN peacekeeping operations, Việt Nam has also effectively contributed to the protection of civilians affected by conflicts on site.

Resolution 1265 dated September 17, 1999, for the first time recognised the protection of civilians in conflict as an important issue for international peace and security and became an official annual item on the agenda of the UNSC. Meanwhile, the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and three Additional Protocols are considered the foundation of international humanitarian law to protect victims of armed conflict. — VNS