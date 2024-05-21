Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Laws

Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu reinforces multifaceted ties with Japanese city

May 21, 2024 - 23:03
Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu is delighted to promote economic partnerships with Izumiotsu city of Japan’s Osaka prefecture and expand bilateral ties to other fields, an official of the southern Vietnamese province said on May 21.
Mayor of Izumiotsu city Minamide Kenichi delivers a speech at a meeting with Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu's authorities on May 21. - VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu is delighted to promote economic partnerships with Izumiotsu city of Japan’s Osaka prefecture and expand bilateral ties to other fields, an official of the southern Vietnamese province said on May 21.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh and other local officials had a meeting with a visiting delegation of Izumiotsu city led by Mayor Minamide Kenichi.

He said Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu is housing over 40 FDI projects of Japan with registered capital totalling about US$3.1 billion, making the Northeast Asian country the fifth largest foreign investor in the province. The projects focus on steel, industrial glass, rare chemical, packaging and apparel production, and seaport.

In 2014, the province established a Japan Desk to update Japanese enterprises about local potential, advantages, as well as investment and business procedures and assist them with other issues.

Vinh went on to say that since a memorandum of understanding on economic cooperation was signed in 2014, Izumiotsu and Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu have carried out various exchanges and cooperation activities. Information sharing was sustained even during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2022.

Thanks to support from Izumiotsu, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu has made strong progress in attracting Japanese investment. Its connectivity with Japanese firms and investors has also been strongly fostered.

The province is very delighted to press on with economic ties with the Japanese city on the basis of the 2014 MoU and expand collaboration to other fields, especially agriculture, education, human resources development, cultural exchange, health care, and emergency response, he said.

The vice chairman expressed his belief that coming cooperation activities will help enhance mutual understanding and generate common prosperity, thus contributing to the Vietnam - Japan comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world.

For his part, Minamide perceived that the two localities have built intensive relations in many areas such as investment, human resources development, education, and seaport, and reaped positive results.

The mayor said he hopes that this year, they will keep working together in existing areas and strengthen partnerships between their administrations and enterprises.

In September, Izumiotsu will hold a programme to introduce agricultural products of Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu to its residents so as to create a prerequisite for boosting the export of farm produce, a strength of the Vietnamese province, to the Japanese market, he added. - VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Renewable Energy Centre in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu proposed

Since 2021, the PetroVietNam Technical Service Corporation has added offshore renewable energy as one of its core business lines and has so far achieved and maintained most of the necessary certifications for the oil, gas and renewable energy services industry.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Laws

Hồ Chí Minh a revolutionary fighter of Việt Nam and the world: UK researcher

In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of the late leader, Whittaker, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Great Britain (CPGB), said from a very young age, Hồ Chí Minh was aware of the brutal exploitation of the Vietnamese people at the hands of French colonialists and as he traveled the world trying to find a solution to Vietnamese independence, he became aware of the struggle of the working class and colonial peoples worldwide.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom