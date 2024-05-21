Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Laws

Foreign leaders congratulate newly-elected NA Chairman

May 21, 2024 - 17:51
Chinese Lao, Cambodian and Cuban leaders have sent their best wishes
The newly elected Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn at the swearing-in ceremony on Monday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Many foreign leaders have sent messages of congratulations to Trần Thanh Mẫn over his election as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly at the 15th legislature's 7th sitting.

The well-wishers are Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji; Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane; President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen; and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez. VNS

National Assembly

see also

More on this story

Politics & Laws

Hồ Chí Minh a revolutionary fighter of Việt Nam and the world: UK researcher

In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of the late leader, Whittaker, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Great Britain (CPGB), said from a very young age, Hồ Chí Minh was aware of the brutal exploitation of the Vietnamese people at the hands of French colonialists and as he traveled the world trying to find a solution to Vietnamese independence, he became aware of the struggle of the working class and colonial peoples worldwide.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom