Foreign leaders congratulate newly-elected NA Chairman

HÀ NỘI — Many foreign leaders have sent messages of congratulations to Trần Thanh Mẫn over his election as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly at the 15th legislature's 7th sitting.

The well-wishers are Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji; Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane; President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen; and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez. VNS