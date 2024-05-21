Parliament to relieve Tô Lâm from public security minister position, paves way for Presidency

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly is set to relieve Tô Lâm from his current position as the Minister of Public Security, ahead of the vote affirming him as the President of Việt Nam.

During the ongoing 7th session of the 15th NA, on Tuesday afternoon, NA Secretary General Bùi Văn Cường, on behalf of the NA Standing Committee, presented a proposal to adjust the agenda of the session.

The proposal clearly states that based on the opinions of competent authorities, in accordance with legal regulations and the practical requirements of consolidating the state apparatus, and after considering the Prime Minister's recommendation, the NA Standing Committee proposes that the NA approve the proposal to dismiss the Minister of Public Security.

This matter is scheduled to be addressed along with personnel matters related to the Presidency during meetings on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

The dismissal was not originally in the agenda of the parliament session.

The NA subsequently voted to approve the adjustment of the session's agenda with 468 out of 469 deputies participating in the vote in favour (accounting for 96.1 per cent of the total number of the deputies).

The 9th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee last week unanimously decided to nominate Tô Lâm, Politburo Member and Minister of Public Security, as the President of Việt Nam, for the NA to approve.

The election of the new President is set to be conducted on Wednesday morning, per the NA agenda. — VNS