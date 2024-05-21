Decrees to facilitate enforcement of laws on housing, real estate

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà chaired a hybrid conference on Tuesday to discuss some draft decrees on the enforcement of the 2023 Law on Housing and 2023 Law on Real Estate Business.

Ha asked the Ministry of Construction (MoC), which drafts the decrees, to clarify the new contents and policies in the two laws while continuing to collect opinions from localities, associations and enterprises to thoroughly deal with difficulties and obstacles in reality to ensure the smooth implementation once the decrees are issued.

The MoC was also demanded to work with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, and the State Bank of Vietnam to work out a plan on settling debatable issues to guarantee the decrees’ consistency with related laws.

The issuance of some decrees detailing some articles of the laws on housing and real estate business aims to provide a legal basis for enforcement.

These decrees will replace several existing ones so as to address certain shortcomings and problems in reality, push ahead with improving the investment and business climate and streamlining administrative procedures, and ensure the legal system’s consistency.

They are also set to guarantee power decentralisation and enhance local administrations’ sense of responsibility towards housing development and management.

At the meeting, participants discussed the regulations on foreign organisations and individuals’ housing ownership, the foundation for making provincial-level housing programmes and plans, and the consistency of the rules on preparations for housing investment projects with the legal regulations on land and investment, among others.

Adopted by the National Assembly in November 2023, the Law on Housing and Law on Real Estate Business are schedule to take effect on January 1, 2025. – VNS