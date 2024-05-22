Tô Lâm elected President, pledging to work towards centennial goal of being a developed nation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's National Assembly on Wednesday morning elected Tô Lâm, 67, to become the President of Việt Nam for the 2021-26 term, during its ongoing 7th plenary session of the 15th-tenure.

NA Secretary General Bùi Văn Cường presented the draft resolution of the NA to elect Tô Lâm, member of the Politburo and Minister of Public Security and deputy to the 15th NA, as President.

With 472 out of 473 deputies present in favour, the NA adopted the resolution to elect him as head of State.

During the swearing-in ceremony, newly elected President Tô Lâm took the oath: "Under the sacred red flag with a golden star of the Fatherland, before the National Assembly and the entire electorate of the nation, I – President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam – solemnly swear: To remain absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, the people, and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, and to strive and make every effort to fulfil the duties entrusted by the Party, the State and the people."

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn affirmed that the National Assembly acknowledges President Tô Lâm's oath.

In his inaugural address, the new President said he is deeply aware of the great responsibility before the Party, the State, and the people, and he pledged to seriously and fully perform the duties and powers of the President as defined by the Constitution; actively fulfil the country's internal, external, defence and security tasks; and, together with the entire Party, people, military and organisations in the political system, promote the highest spirit of “self-reliance, self-confidence, self-strength, self-resilience, and national pride.”

The President is committed to "striving to successfully implement all Party policies and guidelines, starting with the Resolution of the 13th National Congress of the Party, aiming to achieve the country's centennial goals under the Party's leadership, and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, to turn our country into a developed, high-income nation oriented towards socialism."

The President stated that, based on the steadfast, innovative application and development of Marxism-Leninism, Hồ Chí Minh's thoughts and the Party's reforms policy; with national independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and national and ethnic interests as the top priorities; and with the happiness and well-being of the people as the foremost concern, he would closely coordinate with relevant agencies to effectively implement the task of building and perfecting the legal system; build a socialist law-governed State of the people, by the people and for the people during the new phase.

​He will work to create a modern, efficient, advanced and developed national governance system; a professional, legal and modern administrative and judicial system; sign international treaties on behalf of the State; focus on building, consolidating and promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc in conjunction with achieving social progress and justice, improving the quality of life and happiness of the people; and lead and organise the implementation of practical and effective patriotic emulation movements linked to studying and following Hồ Chí Minh's thoughts, morality, and style.

He expressed his belief that with unity between Party and people, the country will further prosper and remain steadfast on the way to Socialism, realising President Hồ Chí Minh's wish.

Tô Lâm, born in May 1957, hailed from the northern province of Hưng Yên. He has been Politburo member for two terms -- 12th and 13th.

Tô Lâm served as deputy minister of public security in 2010-16, then as minister since 2016 to May 2024, until he is relieved from the post to serve as President. — VNS