Senior Lieutenant General Trần Quốc Tỏ assigned to lead public security ministry

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính signed a decision on May 22, assigning Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quoc To, Deputy Minister of Public Security, to take the helm of the ministry.

According to the decision that takes effects the same day, Sen. Lt. Gen. Tỏ, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee and a deputy secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, will be in charge of the activities of the ministry until the competent authority appoints a new minister in accordance with the law.

Deputies to the National Assembly on May 22 morning approved a resolution to relieve General Tô Lâm of his post as Minister of Public Security after Lâm was elected President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. — VNS