Home Politics & Laws

Nghệ An Province receives remains of 87 martyrs from Laos

May 22, 2024 - 21:26
The remains were found by a search and repatriation team of the provincial Military Command during the 2023-2024 dry season.
Việt Nam's authorities receive the remains of fallen soldiers handed over by Laotian counterparts for memorial services and burial. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Hà Linh

NGHỆ AN — The authorities of Nghệ An held a ceremony on May 22 in Kỳ Sơn District to receive the remains of 87 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime.

The ceremony saw the attendance of representatives from Laotian provinces of Vientiane, Xiangkhouang and Xaysomboun as well as leaders of Nghệ An Province and Kỳ Sơn District.

The remains were found by a search and repatriation team of the provincial Military Command during the 2023-24 dry season.

At the ceremony, participants showed gratitude to the martyrs who devoted their lives to the independence of both countries and the noble international spirit.

As scheduled, the remains will be handed over to the provincial Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs to collect biological sampling on May 23. A memorial and reburial service for the martyrs will be held at the Nghi Lộc District Martyrs’ Cemetery on the following day. — VNS

