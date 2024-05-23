Legislators to opine on results of socio-economic development plan

HÀ NỘI — Legislators are discussing in groups the results obtained in the implementation of the socio-economic development and state budget plans for 2023 and the first four months of 2024, during the ongoing seventh session of the National Assembly in Hà Nội on Thursday.

They will also mull over the thrift practice and anti-wastefulness work, and the outcomes of the implementation of the national strategy on gender equality in 2023.

According to the Government’s report, the country’s macro-economy remained stable, with GDP growth in Q1 reaching 5.66 per cent, the highest during the 2020-2023 period, and the average consumer price index (CPI) in the first four months rising 3.93 per cent year-on-year.

With a flexible monetary policy, interest rates were cut to back the economic growth. Besides, state budget collection during January - April accounted for 43.1 per cent of the projection and increased 10.1 per cent against the same time last year, while exports grew 15 per cent and trade surplus was US$8.4 billion.

A slew of policies were well carried out to ensure social welfare, care for people who rendered great services to the nation, alleviate poverty, and improve local livelihoods.

Regarding missions and solutions in the coming time, the Government will prioritise economic growth in tandem with macro-economic stability and inflation control as well as ensure major balances of the economy. It will pen harmonious macro-economic management policies, renew traditional growth motives and promote new ones, while continuing tax and land rental incentives to remove bottlenecks for business and production activities.

The construction of key transport infrastructure will be accelerated in a move to put some 3,000 kilometres of highway into use by 2025, helping increase the added value of the land fund and cut logistics costs.

The Government will continue working to complete a streamlined and effective state administrative apparatus, apply new payroll policy from July 1, and fulfill the arrangement of administrative units at district and communal levels during 2023-2025 in September.

In the afternoon, the lawmakers will discuss the results of the supervision of the settlement of voters’ petitions sent to the 15th NA’s sixth sitting. — VNS