Deputy PM pays homage to late Iranian President at embassy in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang on Thursday came to offer condolences to the Iranian Embassy in Hanoi over the deaths of the country’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other senior officials in a recent helicopter crash.

At the embassy, Deputy PM Quang paid the last respect to the deceased and wrote in the condolence book.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Government and people, he wrote that he wishes to offer the deepest condolences to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Government and people of Iran, and the families of President Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other victims who died in the May 19 accident.

Việt Nam hopes that the State and people of Iran will overcome this enormous grief and loss to continue building an increasingly prosperous State of Iran, Quang added.

On May 20, Acting President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân and PM Phạm Minh Chính sent condolences to Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber while National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn cabled message of sympathy to Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The same day, Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh sơn extended condolences to Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

The helicopter crash happened in East Azerbaijan province of Iran on May 19, killing all people on board. The country declared five days of national mourning for the deceased. — VNS