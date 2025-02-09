PM orders comprehensive reports on stalled investment projects

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued an official dispatch, demanding comprehensive reports on delayed investment projects and those with challenges so as to craft measures to remove the bottlenecks for immediate implementation, helping bolster socio-economic development and prevent wastefulness.

In the dispatch, sent to ministers, heads of ministerial-level and Government agencies, and Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of cities and provinces, he highlighted the lackluster response to earlier reporting mandates, noting that only 33 localities and nine ministries and central agencies submitted their reports to the Ministry of Planning and Investment as of February 7, well past the January 20 deadline.

While commending the agencies that met the initial deadline, PM Chính ordered the remaining 30 localities and ministries to submit detailed accountability reports by February 17, along with those reviewing the performances of state-owned corporations and groups by February 15.

Agencies failing to submit reports by February 15 will face investigation by the Government Inspectorate under the guidance of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena, he highlighted.

The Prime Miniser set up the steering committee on reviewing and removing roadblocks for investment projects on December 12, 2024. The committee is led by Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình. — VNS