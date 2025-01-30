Hải Dương attracts US$84 million in investment projects in industrial parks in January

HẢI DƯƠNG — Industrial parks in Hải Dương Province have attracted three investment projects with a total capital of US$84 million in January 2025, according to the Management Board of Hải Dương Industrial Parks.

These projects include a mechanical components manufacturing factory for export and rent of AHK Industrial Limited Liability Company in Lai Vu industrial park with registered investment capital of VNĐ498 billion ($19.8 million), a $15 million investment project from Vietnam Lithium Smart Energy Company Limited and a new car assembly factory from Vivu Auto Joint Stock Company with registered investment capital of VNĐ455 billion ($18.1 million).

According to the economic growth scenario developed by Hải Dương People's Committee, the province is working to attract $1 billion or more in foreign direct investment and over VNĐ8.5 trillion ($338.9 million) in domestic investment this year.

In particular, the province will focus on strengthening promotion and attracting large-scale, high-tech projects, especially in the processing, manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, artificial intelligence and hydrogen industries.

Head of the Hải Dương Provincial Industrial Zones Management Board Nguyễn Trung Kiên said that in 2025, the management board is focused on attracting high-tech FDI and supporting industry projects. The board will strive to fill the industrial park quickly, build industrial park infrastructure and regularly monitor project implementation, production and business in the industrial park.

The management board will also review and revoke investment registration certificates for projects that are not implemented or where land is not put into use, according to the provisions of the law.

Management boards disseminate legal information to businesses in industrial parks as well as proactively research problems for businesses to coordinate with relevant departments and branches or report to provincial leaders for timely handling.

The board also plans to focus its activities on administrative reform, shortening the time to handle administrative procedures and applying the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system in administrative procedures.

This year, the management board will continue to conduct vocational training classes, introducing jobs for workers and businesses in industrial parks as well as expand consulting and support services for businesses.

In 2024, the board granted new and increased investment capital for FDI projects with a total registered investment capital of over $680 million, reaching 136 per cent of its 2024 plan. The board also granted and increased investment capital for domestic direct investment projects, with a total registered investment capital of about VNĐ4.5 trillion ($179.4 million), reaching 900 per cent of its 2024 plan.

To date, industrial parks in Hải Dương Province have attracted 440 investment projects, including 17 industrial park infrastructure investment projects and 423 secondary investment projects (331 secondary FDI projects from 24 countries, regions and territories, with a total registered investment capital of about $6.6 billion and 92 secondary DDI projects with a total registered investment capital of about nearly VNĐ19.3 trillion, or $769.5 million).

Hải Dương currently has 17 established industrial parks with a total detailed planning area of ​​about 2,738 hectares. The average occupancy rate of its established industrial parks is more than 62 per cent.

According to the Hải Dương Province Development Plan, Hải Dương will be home to 32 industrial parks with a total area of ​​about 5,661 hectares by 2030. — VNS