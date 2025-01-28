Hải Phòng seaport system strives to handle 112 million tonnes of cargo this year

HẢI PHÒNG — The seaport system in the northern city of Hải Phòng aims to handle 112 million tonnes of cargo in 2025, according to Director of the Hải Phòng Maritime Port Authority Bùi Nguyên Khôi.

The authority also targets the system to serve about 17,000 ship arrivals and collect VNĐ180 billion (US$7.1 million) in fees.

Meanwhile, he said maritime accidents are hoped to decrease the number of incidents, deaths, and injured people.

To this end, the authority is promoting administrative procedure reform by applying a specialised software to properly implement the national single-window mechanism, creating the most favourable conditions for maritime enterprises while still ensuring the effectiveness and efficiency of State management in the Hải Phòng seaport area.

The authority will capitalise on the Hải Phòng vessel traffic services (VTS) navigation system to guide, regulate, inspect, and monitor ships entering and leaving ports to ensure safety and minimise maritime accidents. It will also coordinate with relevant agencies to strengthen the inspection of maritime security, environmental pollution prevention, and fire prevention.

It will continue communications about anti-piracy security, regulations on compliance with the sulfur content threshold in fuel oil, and rules on the installation of ballast water treatment systems for ships operating on international routes in the waters of Hải Phòng's seaport area. Inspections of maritime structure building and dredging will also be conducted.

Khoi said the Hải Phòng seaport area is currently facing many difficulties in terms of waste dumping sites for seaport construction projects, dredging activities, infrastructure maintenance. Maritime safety, security, and environmental protection also encounter great pressure due to the high frequency of maritime activities.

To address those problems, he noted, the Hải Phòng Maritime Port Authority will coordinate with the municipal People's Committee and relevant parties to find locations for dumping waste from construction, dredging, and maintenance activities.

Regarding maritime safety and environmental protection, it will step up the popularisation of maritime law and local regulations while boosting law enforcement, the official said. — VNS