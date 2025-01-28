Chợ Lách: the Mekong Delta’s ornamental plant production district

BẾN TRE — Chợ Lách District in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bến Tre has gained a well-deserved reputation in the southern region of Việt Nam for its long-standing tradition of growing flowers, ornamental plants and seedlings.

The district has transformed into a crucial hub for the ornamental plant trade, catering not just to local markets but also to domestic and international demand.

With its rich agricultural history and cultural significance, the district’s contributions to the horticultural sector make it a vibrant and integral part of the country’s economy.

FLocated about 50 kilometres from the central area of Bến Tre, it is an abundant land with fertile soil, a favourable tropical climate and access to water from the delta’s rivers.

For centuries, local people have relied on agriculture as their primary livelihood, and over time, the cultivation of flowers and ornamental plants has emerged as the district's main economic activity.

With its favourable climate and nutrient-rich soil, the district has provided ideal conditions for a variety of plant species to thrive.

Horticultural role

Phạm Anh Linh, chairman of the Chợ Lách People's Committee, said the district is known as the kingdom of seedlings, flowers and ornamental plants in the delta.

It has a big advantage in developing tourism products, especially garden tourism associated with the green and sustainable economy.

It has more than 6,000 households growing flowers and ornamental plants. Of these, there are 2,500 members of the Ornamental Plants Association, with about 700 artisans.

Over the years, Chợ Lách has built a robust reputation for producing high-quality ornamental plants, flowers and seedlings that are sought after across the country and beyond.

The district’s ornamental plant industry plays a vital role in meeting the ever-growing demand for flowers and plants in both urban and rural landscapes.

As the urban population expands and cityscapes become more developed, ornamental plants, including decorative trees, flowers and shrubs, have become essential in beautifying public spaces, private homes and businesses.

One of the best-selling products of Chợ Lách is its ornamental bonsai trees. These unique and meticulously pruned plants, often displayed in homes and public spaces, have become highly valued both in the country and abroad.

Bonsai trees are symbols of tranquility, patience and aesthetic beauty, making them highly prized among collectors and garden enthusiasts.

Chợ Lách is especially known for its skills in shaping these trees and producing varieties that appeal to different tastes and needs, from small potted plants to large-scale garden sculptures.

It also produces a wide variety of other ornamental plants, including flowering trees, tropical shrubs and exotic plants.

The local economy has flourished around these products, with thousands of families depending on the cultivation, maintenance and sale of these plants to sustain their livelihoods.

The area has become a hub for flower markets, where vendors from across the country flock to purchase plants, seedlings and flowers to resell at higher prices in major cities like HCM City, Hà Nội and even in neighbouring countries.

Flower cultivation is one of the core industries in Chợ Lách. The district produces a wide array of flowers, including traditional varieties like chrysanthemums, orchids and marigolds, as well as newer species that have become popular in recent years.

Orchids, in particular, have become a symbol of elegance and sophistication in Vietnamese culture, and the district has become a key supplier of high-quality orchid varieties to both domestic and international markets.

The flowers cultivated in Chợ Lách are primarily grown for ornamental and decorative purposes, but many are also used in religious ceremonies, festivals and traditional cultural events.

Flowers like marigolds and chrysanthemums are essential for Tết (Lunar New Year) celebrations, when people decorate their homes and public spaces with colorful blooms to welcome good fortune in the coming year.

Nguyễn Phước Thọ, 44, a farmer in Chợ Lách’s Phú Sơn Commune, said he has grown 2,000 large pots of yellow chrysanthemums to sell this Tết season.

“I've planted flowers for more than 10 years for trading not only for profit, but also to maintain my family’s tradition,” he said.

Each flowerpot costs VNĐ400,000 (US$15.80).

All of his flowers have already been pre-ordered by traders, mostly from HCM City and neighbouring provinces and cities, he said.

Seedling production is another key aspect of Chợ Lách’s horticultural industry. The district is known for producing a diverse range of seedlings that are sold not only within the country, but are also exported.

Local farmers specialise in growing and nurturing healthy seedlings that are later transplanted into larger gardens, farms or urban spaces. This part of the business is essential for maintaining a sustainable supply of ornamental plants, ensuring that there is a continuous cycle of planting and harvesting to meet market demand.

Nguyễn Văn Công (Năm Công), 77, an artisan in Hưng Khánh Trung B Commune, was the first to shape banyan trees into unique designs, including dragons, elephants and teapots.

His creations have been exported to Singapore, Cambodia and Australia.

Challenges and innovations

While Chợ Lách’s ornamental plant industry has flourished, it has not been without its challenges. One of the biggest obstacles faced by local farmers is climate change.

The delta region, including Chợ Lách, is vulnerable to the effects of rising sea levels, salinity intrusion and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. These environmental changes can impact the growth cycles of plants and lead to crop failures if not carefully managed.

To address these challenges, local farmers have been exploring innovative farming practices and techniques. For example, many have adopted hydroponic systems, which allow plants to grow without soil, reducing the risk of salinity damage and ensuring a more stable growing environment.

In addition, there has been a push to implement sustainable farming methods, such as organic cultivation, to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, thus protecting both the environment and the health of consumers.

Another innovation is the introduction of advanced breeding techniques, which allow for the development of new plant varieties that are more resistant to diseases and environmental stresses.

Research centres and agricultural experts are constantly working on improving the quality of the flowers and ornamental plants grown in the district, ensuring that they meet the changing demands of the market while maintaining their cultural and aesthetic value.

Future prospects

Trần Hữu Nghị, deputy head of Chợ Lách District’s Agriculture and Rural Development Department, said this year the district’s flower and ornamental plant villages have produced about 12 million products of various types to supply the Tết market.

Each year, the local authorities coordinate and connect with flower markets in HCM City and neighbouring provinces to help sell their flowers and ornamental plants at Tết.

With an increasing demand for green spaces and decorative plants in urban areas, the market for ornamental plants is expected to expand.

“The district’s emphasis on quality, sustainability and innovation positions it well for the future,” he said.

By combining traditional agricultural knowledge with modern farming techniques, local farmers and horticulturalists are leading the way in the cultivation and promotion of ornamental plants, ensuring the district’s continued success for generations to come, he added.

With its commitment to nurturing the environment and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the ornamental plant industry, Chợ Lách plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of horticulture in the country. — VNS