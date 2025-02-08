Congratulations delivered on anniversaries of ties between Việt Nam and Togo, Bulgaria

|The then President of Việt Nam Lê Đức Anh (left) welcomes the then President of Togo Gnassingbé Eyadéma during his official visit to Việt Nam in December 1995. — VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders on February 8 sent congratulatory messages to their Togolese counterparts on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (February 8, 1975 - 2025).
State President Lương Cường cabled a message of congratulations to President of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé; Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a congratulatory message to his Togolese counterpart Victoire Sidémého Tomegah Dogbé; and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn sent congratulations to President of the Togolese National Assembly Sevon-Tépé Kodjo Adedze.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent a congratulatory message to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and African Integration of Togo Robert Dussey.
|President of Việt Nam Lương Cường (left) welcomes President of Bulgaria Rumen Georgiev Radev during his official visit to Việt Nam in December 2024. — VNA/VNS Photo
On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Bulgaria (February 8, 1950 - 2025), Sơn cabled a congratulatory letter to Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev. — VNS