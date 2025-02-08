Congratulations delivered on anniversaries of ties between Việt Nam and Togo, Bulgaria

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders on February 8 sent congratulatory messages to their Togolese counterparts on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (February 8, 1975 - 2025).

State President Lương Cường cabled a message of congratulations to President of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé; Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a congratulatory message to his Togolese counterpart Victoire Sidémého Tomegah Dogbé; and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn sent congratulations to President of the Togolese National Assembly Sevon-Tépé Kodjo Adedze.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent a congratulatory message to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and African Integration of Togo Robert Dussey.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Bulgaria (February 8, 1950 - 2025), Sơn cabled a congratulatory letter to Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev. — VNS