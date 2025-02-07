New vigour, new mindset drive Việt Nam toward prosperity

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam ushers in a new spring, the nation is filled with a strong sense of confidence, ambition, and resolve.

The year 2025 stands as a key landmark in the journey to fulfil the 2021–2025 development plan, setting the stage for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

More importantly, it marks the beginning of a transformational leap into a "new era" of growth, wealth, and prosperity for the country.

Even as the country celebrates the traditional Lunar New Year (Tết), thousands of engineers, workers, and labourers remain dedicated to national projects, from Long Thanh International Airport and Terminal 3 at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, to the nationwide 500-day campaign aiming to complete 3,000 kilometers of expressways.

These efforts are not merely about meeting deadlines, they reflect a deep sense of responsibility and a relentless "three shifts, four teams" spirit so as to ensure projects are completed on time or ahead of schedule in 2025, in pursuit of national development goals.

The Government has set a bold target of at least 8 per cent GDP growth for this year, surpassing the National Assembly’s target of 7–7.5 per cent. The figure represents more than just an economic milestone. It symbolises a collective ambition for breakthrough development, shared by the political system, businesses, and the people. However, with the backdrop of a volatile global landscape, Việt Nam will face its share of challenges in meeting this goal.

Still, the country’s foundation for success is solid. It is reinforced by the Party and State's strategic mindset and long-term development vision about the "new era" – that of the nation's rise with dynamic, prosperous, and civilised development, as well as by the strong consensus and determination across the entire political system and the people.

Key economic hubs, especially Hà Nội and HCM City, are pushing for 8–10 per cent growth to become engines of breakthrough development that will inspire the rest of the nation.

Amidst this, the Government remains steadfast in pursuing three strategic breakthroughs, with institutional reform standing as the "breakthrough of all breakthroughs". This approach is aimed at eliminating bottlenecks and maximising resources to support growth and development.

Innovation is the key to Việt Nam’s shift and breakthroughs in a new era full of volatility but also opportunities. Across the globe, innovation centres have proven essential in driving knowledge-, technology-, and innovation-based economic growth, and Việt Nam is following this path by placing innovation at the heart of its national development strategy.

Resolution No. 52-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo in 2019, advocates an open and creative approach to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. By fostering pilot programmes for emerging issues, Việt Nam aims to create a conducive environment for innovation across all industries.

Việt Nam’s notable achievements in innovation, such as ranking 44th out of 133 countries in the 2024 Global Innovation Index (GII) – a two-spot improvement from 2023, demonstrate the unceasing efforts by the entire political system, the business community, and people from all social strata.

The Government has been actively building a robust innovation ecosystem, highlighted by the establishment of the National Innovation Centre (NIC). More than just a hub for connecting businesses, research institutes, and startups, NIC attracts top Vietnamese and international experts while providing a dynamic business environment that draws investors and venture capital funds to the country.

Innovation will drive Việt Nam’s transition from a labour-intensive economy to the one based on knowledge, technology, and industries with high added value. This shift will not only boost productivity and product quality but also enhance Việt Nam's integration into global value chains, attract quality investments, and enable Vietnamese businesses to expand globally.

"More importantly, innovation is not just an economic strategy but a national mission, one that improves the quality of people’s life, fosters an entrepreneurial spirit, and builds a strong, prosperous Việt Nam," stressed Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng.

The year 2025 is not merely a point of achievement assessment. It marks the beginning of a journey toward dynamic and sustainable development. With renewed vigour, a forward-thinking mindset, and the unified efforts by the whole political system and the people, Việt Nam is poised to fulfil its vision of becoming a wealthy, civilised, and prosperous nation. — VNS