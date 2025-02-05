Party leader chief visits temple to commemorate Hùng Kings

PHÚ THỌ — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm offered incense to commemorate the Hùng Kings at Kính Thiên Palace within the special national historical relic site of Hùng Kings Temple in Phú Thọ on Wednesday.

The leader and his entourage expressed deep respect and gratitude for the ancestors, embodying the Vietnamese tradition of honouring the contributions of the previous generations. They prayed for favourable weather, peace, and happiness for the people and prosperity for the nation.

They pledged to continuously learn, strive for self-improvement, and improve their intellect and professional capabilities to fulfill the important tasks entrusted by the Party, the State, and the people, towards safeguarding the country, and building a thriving nation.

They also vowed to swiftly complete the streamlining of the political system, laying the foundation for the nation to confidently enter into a new era - that of the nation's rise.

The Hùng Kings founded the first nation in the history of Việt Nam, called Văn Lang, in Phong Châu, now Phú Thọ Province.

Ruling the country through 18 generations (2879–258 BC), the Hùng Kings taught locals how to grow wet rice. They chose Nghĩa Lĩnh Mountain, the highest in the region, to perform rituals devoted to rice and sun deities.

To honour their history, a complex of temples was built on Nghĩa Lĩnh Mountain, and the tenth day of the third lunar month serves as the national anniversary for the kings.

Rituals worshipping the Hùng Kings were recognised as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity in 2012.

The same day, the Party chief and his entourage laid a wreath in tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh in the bas-relief featuring “Uncle Hồ talking to Tiền Phong (Pioneer) Brigade" at Giếng Temple intersection at the foot of Nghĩa Lĩnh Mountain.

Meeting and extending Tết greetings to the provincial Party Committee, authorities, and people, the Party leader expressed his hope that Phú Thọ will continue to uphold unity and determination, striving to successfully fulfill tasks in 2025, and maintain its double-digit economic growth in the coming years.

He urged the locality to focus on effectively mobilising resources and resolving bottlenecks to boost socio-economic development; and developing transportation infrastructure to ensure smooth connectivity with other provinces, contributing to creating development momentum in the coming time. — VNA/VNS