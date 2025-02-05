Politics & Law
PM chairs first meeting of Government’s Party Committee

February 05, 2025 - 20:11
The first meeting is aimed at providing ideas on the working regulations of the Government Party Committee for the 2020-25 term, and the assignment of tasks for specific members of the committee and its Standing Board.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chairs the meeting of the Party Committee of the Government in the 2020-25 tenure on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — The Party Committee of the Government in the 2020-25 tenure organised its first meeting on Wednesday, under the chair of Phạm Minh Chính, Politburo member, Secretary of the committee, and Prime Minister.

In his opening remarks, Chính said that after the Party Delegation to the Government successfully completed its tasks and concluded its activities, the first meeting of the Government Party Committee lays the foundation for its organisation and operation in the new phase, reaffirming the continuity in the leadership and direction of the Party towards the Government, and fully implementing the principle of the Party's direct, comprehensive, and absolute leadership over all aspects of its work.

The first meeting is aimed at providing ideas on the working regulations of the Government Party Committee for the 2020-25 term, and the assignment of tasks for specific members of the committee and its Standing Board to ensure that every field and area has a cabinet member in charge.

Participants are expected to contribute ideas on the working programme of the Party Committee and its Standing Board for 2025.

PM Chính stressed the need to closely follow the working agenda of the Party Central Committee, and its Politburo and Secretariat, and accurately define the tasks related to Party building, socio-economic development, national defence, security, foreign affairs, and administrative reform, with a focus on achieving a growth target of 8 per cent or higher this year, and the implementation of Resolution No 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

To that end, there must be a high level of determination, great effort, decisive action, and timely, flexible, and effective implementation, he stated, adding that the working programme should be truly scientific, and guided by the spirit of "daring to think, daring to act, daring to innovate for the common good." — VNA/VNS

