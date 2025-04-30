Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Grand parade marks 50 years of liberation of South and national reunification

April 30, 2025 - 06:29
A national ceremony and parade opened on April 30 morning in Hồ Chí Minh City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).
Art performanec "Liberating the South - A Nation United - The Colour of Red Flowers" VNA/VNS Photo
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, along with incumbent and former leaders of the Party and the State, international guests, and delegates attend the ceremony VNA/VNS photo
Art performance "Radiant Việt Nam" VNA/VNS photo
Rifle drill and military band performance "The Country's Complete Joy" by Military Ceremonial Unit, the University of Military Culture and Arts, and arts troupes from Military Regions 1, 2 and 9 VNA/VNS photo

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM Phạm Minh Chính meets Cambodian CPP President

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Cambodian Senate, in Hồ Chí Minh City on April 29 on the occasion of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).
Politics & Law

Party leader meets Cambodian CPP President Hun Sen

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President Hun Sen in Hồ Chí Minh City on April 29 to discuss measures to further enhance the relationship between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the CPP, as well as bilateral cooperation.

