State President hosts banquet for int’l delegations attending reunification anniversary celebration

HCM CITY — State President Lương Cường on April 29 evening hosted a state banquet in HCM City for the heads of international delegations and political parties visiting Việt Nam to attend the grand ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

Among the distinguished guests were General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and Vice President of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesa.

The Great Spring 1975 Victory was a monumental achievement in Việt Nam’s thousands-year history of struggling for national building and safeguarding. The victory has been recorded as one of the most brilliant chapters in the nation’s history, symbolising the complete triumph of revolutionary heroism and human intellect. It has also been recognised globally as one of the great victories in the 20th century. This historic triumph marked the reunification of North and South Việt Nam, opening up a new era - the era of independence, unification, and advancing towards socialism.

In his welcoming remarks, President Cường extended his warmest greetings and heartfelt thanks to international leaders and friends for joining the grand celebration in HCM City. Their presence has doubled the joy during this national occasion, he noted.

The host emphasised that the celebration is a chance for the Vietnamese people to pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, previous generations of Party and State leaders, national heroes, martyrs, and all compatriots and comrades who had sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and the people’s happiness.

The event also serves as an occasion for the Party, State and people of Việt Nam to express their deep gratitude for the sincere and valuable support from socialist fraternal socialist countries, international friends, and peace-loving people around the world.

Highlighting Việt Nam’s determination and optimism as it enters a new era of growth and prosperity, the State leader expressed his hope for continued close cooperation and effective support from the international community.

At the banquet, the guests were treated to a special art performance featuring traditional melodies, a Huế royal court music ensemble, solo performances on traditional instruments, all highlighting the beautiful, peaceful, and hospitable Việt Nam. — VNS