Party chief hosts top leader of Laos ahead of national reunification anniversary

HCM CITY — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm met with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in HCM City on April 29.

Thongloun is leading a high-ranking delegation of Laos to attend the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The host warmly welcomed the Lao leader and his delegation's attendance at this momentous occasion. He emphasised that the Lao leader’s presence, along with the participation of a Lao armed forces unit in the military parade, is a meaningful demonstration of the special, enduring, and rare solidarity between the two nations.

Party leader Lâm extended greetings to Laos on the occasion of the country’s traditional New Year, wishing for continued development and prosperity for the neighbouring nation and happiness for the Lao people.

Reflecting on the historical significance of the occasion, the General Secretary highlighted the Spring 1975 Victory, which ended 21 years of resistance war against the US, regaining independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity for Việt Nam. He noted the Vietnamese people’s deep pride in this glorious triumph and in the solidarity among the three Indochinese nations.

He stressed that Laos played a crucial role in Việt Nam’s victory, providing vital support and allowing the construction of the Hồ Chí Minh Trail across Lao territory. This significant contribution enabled Vietnamese forces to advance into the South, reshaping the battlefield situation and culminating in the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign and national reunification, he underlined.

Lâm affirmed that every success in Việt Nam’s revolutionary journey has been closely tied to the loyal and heartfelt support of the Lao Party, State, and people. He expressed deep gratitude for Laos’ solidarity as well as priceless, sincere and wholehearted support both during wartime and in Việt Nam’s ongoing efforts to safeguard and develop the nation.

He pledged that Việt Nam will do its utmost to further strengthen, protect and preserve the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship, ensuring its continued growth for the benefit of both peoples and for peace, independence, democracy and progress in the region and the world. He also pointed to the inauguration of Vũng Áng Port in Hà Tĩnh Province – a symbol of this enduring partnership – as clear evidence of both countries' shared commitment to economic cooperation and development.

For his part, Thongloun extended warm congratulations to Việt Nam on its 50th Reunification Day. He praised the visionary leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Hồ Chí Minh, which led to a series of victories culminating in the Spring 1975 Offensive. He described this as a shining milestone in Việt Nam’s revolutionary history and a source of great inspiration for liberation movements across the world, noting that the victory served as an important foundation for the final success of Laos’ revolution and the foundation of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in December 1975.

The top leader of Laos congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable achievements over the past 50 years, particularly in nearly four decades of Đổi Mới (Renewal), during which Việt Nam’s stature, economic strength, and international reputation have significantly grown.

He highlighted the positive outcomes of Vietnamese State President Lương Cường’s recent state visit to Laos, underscoring the unbreakable Việt Nam–Laos bond. He also noted the symbolic importance of the Vũng Áng Port as a cornerstone of modern economic cooperation and thanked Việt Nam for its continued support across various sectors.

The two leaders exchanged updates on the current situation in each country and discussed future directions for bilateral relations, especially in economic cooperation, trade, investment, and transport infrastructure connectivity. They also shared insights on preparations for their respective Party congresses and touched on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Both leaders reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to prioritising the Việt Nam–Laos relationship under any circumstances, vowing to continue nurturing and safeguarding this unique partnership. They echoed the aspirations of beloved leaders Hồ Chí Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane, and Souphanouvong to carry the Việt Nam–Laos bond forward into a new era of national independence and prosperity.

Party leader Lâm invited the top Lao leader to attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day in Hà Nội in September. The Lao leader gladly accepted the invitation. — VNS