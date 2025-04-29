Party chief attends inauguration of People's Public Security Force monument in HCM City

HCM CITY — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended a ceremony to inaugurate the People’s Public Security Force monument in District 5, HCM City on April 29 on the occasion of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30).

The event brought together other prominent political figures including General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, and Nguyễn Văn Nên, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee. Former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân and leaders from central and local governments were also present.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Trần Quốc Tỏ, deputy minister of Public Security, stressed that the monument not only honours the glorious achievements of generations of police officers but also stands as a cultural landmark with profound political, historical, and cultural significance.

It helps raise public awareness, promote crime prevention, and consolidate public trust in leadership at all levels, he stated, adding it also encourages close coordination and support for the People’s Public Security forces in fulfilling their missions to maintain national security and public order for peace and happiness for all citizens.

Additionally, the “for peaceful life” monument serves as a distinctive architectural and cultural landmark, enhancing the urban landscape and becoming an attractive destination for visitors to the city, he underscored.

The monument, located within Âu Lạc Park, features a unique structural design. Standing over eight metres tall, it features a distinctive composition of seven figures including a Vietnamese mother, a child, and five police officers. The monument complex includes the statue, its base, greenery, lawns, flower beds, a playground, and lighting systems. — VNS