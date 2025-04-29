Việt Nam – China cooperation strengthened in all spheres: Ambassador

BEIJING — The Vietnamese Embassy in China hosted a press gathering in Beijing on Monday on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam’s liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), the 75th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations, and the "Year of Việt Nam – China Humanistic Exchange”.

The event was attended by officials of Chinese media regulatory bodies, along with key press agencies, reporters, and academics of China.

Ambassador Phạm Thanh Bình highlighted Việt Nam’s socio-economic and foreign policy achievements following nearly 40 years of the Đổi mới (Renewal) process. He also noted the focuses of the Vietnamese Party and State in the new era as well as the goals for 2030 and 2045.

Talking about the Việt Nam – China ties, he said relations between the two Parties and countries have seen strong, comprehensive, and remarkable progress across various fields. Historic visits by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries have provided a strong impetus for the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, aligned with the development goals of each country and the shared aspirations of their peoples.

Bình also affirmed the significance of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping’s recent state visit to Việt Nam, during which the two sides deepened strategic dialogue and set a new important direction for the future of bilateral relations.

He noted that the visit marked a new milestone in the Việt Nam – China friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, laying a solid stepping stone for further advancing all-round cooperation on par with the new height of bilateral relations.

Looking ahead, the ambassador announced that Việt Nam and China will coordinate closely to fruitfully implement the high-level common perceptions, strengthen cooperation across all fields, with a focus on regular mutual visits and meetings at all levels, boost substantive collaboration in focal areas to create more bright spots of cooperation, and enhance people-to-people ties to reinforce the social foundation for the building of the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future. The two sides will also continue close coordination at multilateral forums of which both are members, work together to properly manage the land border, better control and resolve differences, and together maintain peace and stability at sea.

During the gathering, the Vietnamese diplomat addressed questions from Chinese journalists and scholars, highlighting the media's important role in fostering the social foundation for bilateral ties.

He expressed his hope that media outlets in both countries will continue promoting positive messages about each country's situation as well as the two nations' friendship and comprehensive cooperation, helping strengthen mutual understanding and respect, expand mutually beneficial collaboration, and foster the strong development of the Việt Nam – China relations. — VNS