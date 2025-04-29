NA to consider 64 legislation items at ninth session

HÀ NỘI — Preparation for the 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA)’s upcoming ninth session was the focus of the ongoing 44th meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Monday afternoon.

According to NA General Secretary Lê Quang Tùng, the session will span 37 working days including some weekends. The parliamentary gathering is scheduled to kick off on May 5, and conclude on June 28. It will run in two phases, with the initial ending on May 29, followed by a brief recess before reconvening on June 11 for the final 18 days.

Legislators will look into and make decisions on 64 legislation items, comprising three constitutional resolutions, 49 laws and legislative resolutions, and 12 groups on socio-economic issues, state budget matters, supervision, and other critical national concerns. Eight additional groups of issues will be reported to legislators for consideration to help them practice supervision.

The agenda includes the consideration and adoption of the revised Penal Code, and modifications to multiple laws covering credit institutions, bidding, public-private partnerships, customs, import-export taxation, investment, public asset management, and Vietnamese citizenship, as well as the NA’s resolutions on special mechanisms for social housing development and waiving or subsidising tuition fees for students.

The shortening of the parliament's 15th tenure and the date for the election of deputies to the 16th-tenure NA and all-level People's Councils for 2026–2031 will also come under discussion, Tùng noted.

At the event, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn urged the Government to direct drafting agencies to review each article and chapter of every law, adding the parliament stands ready to work overtime to resolve issues where drafting agencies and verification bodies lack consensus or hold differing opinions. — VNS