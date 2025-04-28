People-to-people exchange deepens Việt Nam-Cuba special friendship

HCM CITY — The bilateral relationship between Cuba and Việt Nam continues to thrive, expanding in both breadth and depth, said Salvador Valdes Mesa, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Cuba and Vice President of Cuba, at the "Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Meeting" held in HCM City on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the Party, State, Government and people of Cuba, Vice President Valdes Mesa extended congratulations to the Vietnamese people on the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) and the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 – 2025).

The Cuban Vice President said that 2025 also marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, noting the historic friendship was established and nurtured by leader Fidel Castro and President Hồ Chí Minh during the challenging years of the struggle for national liberation, reunification, and the building of socialism.

He highlighted Fidel Castro’s famous saying "For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed its own blood" as a vivid expression of the Cuban people's affection to Việt Nam during the country's struggle for national independence and reunification.

Valdes Mesa emphasised that in the "Việt Nam-Cuba Year of Friendship" in 2025, the two countries jointly celebrate 65 years of comprehensive and profound bilateral relations, reflected in cooperation across sectors, including agriculture, construction, healthcare, education, judicial affairs, and social organisations.

The Party, State, Government and people of Cuba believe that Việt Nam will achieve new milestones in its development journey and the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam scheduled for 2026 will be a success.

Welcoming Vice President Valdes Mesa and the high-level Cuban delegation, Trương Thị Hiền, Chairwoman of the HCM City’s Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Association, remarked that despite the geographical distance, Việt Nam and Cuba are proud to share a close, loyal and sincere relationship, which has been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries.

She stressed the association's support to the United Nations General Assembly's resolutions calling for an immediate end to the United States' embargo against Cuba. The city’s Union of Friendship Organisations and the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Association are working closely with the Cuban Consulate General in HCM City to host various people-to-people exchange activities, further cementing the special traditional friendship between the two nations, she added. — VNS