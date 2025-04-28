Việt Nam welcomes Lao leader for 50th national reunification anniversary

NGHỆ AN — Lao President and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, Thongloun Sisoulith, arrived in Việt Nam on Monday to attend celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the country’s reunification.

The President is leading a high-ranking delegation of Lao Party and State officials on a three-day visit from April 28 to 30. The delegation will also participate in the inauguration of Wharf No 3 at the Laos-Việt Nam International Port in the Vũng Áng Economic Zone.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng welcomed Thongloun at Vinh International Airport in Nghệ An Province, representing the leadership of the Communist Party and Government of Việt Nam.

Among the senior Lao officials accompanying President Thongloun are Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, Central Office Chief Thongsalith Mangnomek, Vice President of the National Assembly Souvone Leuangbounmy, and several other ministers.

Vietnamese officials present at the welcoming ceremony included Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Finance, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos, senior military commanders from Military Region 4 and the Party secretaries of Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh provinces.

Following the airport ceremony, President Thongloun and Deputy Prime Minister Dũng visited Military Region 4 headquarters, where both sides held discussions to enhance bilateral cooperations. — VNS