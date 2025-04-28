Việt Nam, Japan issue joint statement on PM Ishiba’s official visit

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Japan have issued a joint statement on the occasion of Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and his spouse’s official visit to Việt Nam from April 27-29 at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse.

The following is a translation of the joint statement.

1. On the occasion of Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru's official visit to the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam from April 27-29, 2025, Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam Phạm Minh Chính had high-level talks in Hà Nội on April 28, 2025.

2. The two Prime Ministers expressed their delight at the strong, comprehensive and substantive development of the Việt Nam - Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World after more than one year of upgrading, affirming that they will closely coordinate and further strengthen the Việt Nam - Japan cooperation towards a new era of Việt Nam. The contents related to promoting important specific cooperation projects, including those in security - defence - diplomacy, economy, people-to-people exchange, locality-to-locality cooperation, culture - education, cooperation in multilateral mechanisms and plans for the coming time, are mentioned in points 3, 4, 5, 6 below.

3. On political - security - defence - diplomatic cooperation

(1) The two Prime Ministers affirmed to maintain annual high-level exchanges and contacts, and to increase exchanges on all channels and at all levels, thereby contributing to consolidating political trust - an important foundation of the Việt Nam - Japan cooperation.

(2) The two Prime Ministers welcomed the progress of and agreed to continue to assign relevant agencies to effectively implement bilateral dialogue mechanisms, including the Việt Nam-Japan Cooperation Committee, the Joint Committee on Trade, Energy and Industry, the Việt Nam-Japan Joint Committee on Science and Technology, the Việt Nam-Japan Joint Initiative in the New Era, the Việt Nam-Japan Agricultural Cooperation Dialogue, the Việt Nam-Japan Deputy Ministerial-level Security Dialogue, the Việt Nam-Japan Deputy Ministerial-level Defence Dialogue, the Việt Nam-Japan Maritime Policy Dialogue, and the Việt Nam-Japan Maritime Dialogue, etc. The two Prime Ministers also agreed to closely coordinate towards re-launching the Joint Committee on Science and Technology in 2026. In addition, the two sides agreed to further promote the Maritime Dialogue mechanism.

(3) The two Prime Ministers highly valued the substantive progress in defence cooperation and exchanges between the two countries' defence ministries, and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of security and defence, including further coordination towards building defence equipment and technology cooperation projects. In order to enhance strategic dialogue between the two countries, the two Prime Ministers agreed to establish a 2+2 dialogue mechanism at the deputy foreign and defence minister level and hold its first meeting in Japan in 2025. Regarding Japan's Official Security Assistance (OSA) Programme, the Vietnamese side will actively study and respond if there is a specific need.

(4) The two Prime Ministers welcomed the progress in cooperation between the two sides in ensuring safety and security at sea; and agreed to promote collaboration to improve Vietnam's capacity to ensure safety and security at sea.

(5) The two Prime Ministers consented to further strengthen cooperation in security, intelligence and police; concurred to expand cooperation in disseminating and educating citizens of each country living in the other about the laws and regulations of the host country, as well as in responding to and resolving challenges in the field of non-traditional security, such as cyber security, economic security, terrorism, international organised crime like online and telephone fraud from abroad, cybercrime, and human trafficking.

4. On strengthening economic relations

(1) The two Prime Ministers agreed that significantly improving the investment environment, including administrative procedure reform in the new era of Việt Nam, is necessary and indispensable for the further development of Việt Nam-Japan economic relations. The two sides agreed to study the possibility of cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum, DX/GX, energy, strategic infrastructure, national disaster response, human resource training, and supply chain.

(2) Based on the review of the progress of projects in the list of Việt Nam-Japan economic cooperation projects (fact sheet) that the two sides identified as priorities for promotion at the Việt Nam-Japan high-level talks in December 2023, the two Prime Ministers highly valued positive developments, such as the inauguration of the Hồ Chí Minh City Metro Line No.1 project which is considered a symbol of Vietnam-Japan economic cooperation, the completion of the expansion of the Bình Hưng Wastewater Treatment Plant, the operation of the Yên Xá Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the implementation of the Project to promote the prevention and control of viral hepatitis in Việt Nam. The Vietnamese Government has an official proposal for the Project to build a Việt Nam-Japan University using ODA capital.

(3) The two Prime Ministers agreed to continue to closely coordinate to resolve difficulties and speed up ongoing ODA and FDI cooperation projects, creating a solid foundation for the two sides to continue to build and implement new cooperation projects in the coming time. The two Prime Ministers also affirmed that they will step up efforts to improve the effectiveness of economic cooperation between the two countries through leveraging private capital and advanced technology, while considering the requirements of the Vietnamese side, aiming to energise Japan's ODA capital in the new era, promote the signing of a commitment document between the two countries towards facilitating the implementation of non-refundable aid projects in 2025, as well as consider the possibility of cooperation in projects related to urban railways, climate change response, urban environment improvement, and law enforcement capacity enhancement, based on the progress of the above efforts.

(4) The two Prime Ministers welcomed the proposed fact sheet listing the Việt Nam – Japan cooperation projects (Phase 1) with a total scale of approximately US$20 billion and the progress made in public–private cooperation between the Japan Bank of International Cooperation (JBIC) and Japanese enterprises in promoting energy transition. They agreed to advance collaboration to realise these projects, as well as to further efforts regarding biomass power generation projects, in line with the principles of the Asian Zero Emission Community (AZEC) on ensuring a balance between emissions reduction, economic growth, and energy security, while pursuing carbon neutrality through a variety of approaches suited to each country’s circumstances. Looking ahead to the construction of LNG thermal power plants in Vietnam in the near future, the two Prime Ministers affirmed that both sides will strive to ensure the necessary business environment, including relevant mechanisms, legal frameworks, and implementation measures, premised on compliance with Vietnamese law and ensuring the interests of both Việt Nam and Japan. The two Prime Ministers also stated that the sides will continue their joint work in the field of nuclear energy.

(5) The two Prime Ministers welcomed efforts by Japanese agencies and economic organisations, including JBIC, to develop projects supporting Japanese mid-sized enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the aim of investing in and expanding production in Việt Nam, as well as further strengthening cooperative ties between Japanese and Vietnamese businesses. The Japanese side positively acknowledged the proposal concerning 29 projects that Việt Nam wishes to implement towards emissions reduction.

(6) In order to reduce disparities between localities and major cities and to enhance disaster resilience, the two Prime Ministers agreed to promote cooperation in disaster prevention and response, particularly measures in response to climate change, flood, and landslide, especially in rural areas of northern Việt Nam.

(7) Based on Việt Nam's objective of training 50,000 semiconductor specialists by 2030, the two Prime Ministers agreed to promote the development of human resources in the semiconductor sector through cooperation with higher education institutions, including the Việt Nam – Japan University, technical colleges, and research institutes. Specifically, the two Prime Ministers agreed that Japan will receive approximately 250 Vietnamese doctoral students in the field of semiconductors, aiming towards the target of training 500 Vietnamese PhDs in semiconductors, through the international joint research programme under the Networked Exchange, United Strength for Stronger Partnerships between Japan and ASEAN (NEXUS), as well as by promoting the Sakura Science Exchange Programme for new-generation human resource exchanges in advanced science and technology, including semiconductors.

(8) In order to further strengthen the development of human resources – the future bearers of the destinies of Việt Nam and Japan, and global citizens — the two Prime Ministers affirmed their commitment to developing the Việt Nam–Japan University, a symbolic project in the field of human resources development between the two countries. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính welcomed Japan’s decision regarding the third technical assistance package for the project. The two Prime Ministers acknowledged Việt Nam's aspiration to commence construction of the university within fiscal year 2026, and agreed to expedite the necessary procedures.

(9) The two Prime Ministers agreed to make cooperation in the fields of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation a new pillar of the Việt Nam–Japan bilateral relationship, including Japan’s support for Việt Nam in enhancing research capacities in the semiconductor sector through co-funding of joint research projects on semiconductors under the NEXUS Programme, as well as exploring the potential for cooperation in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technologies.

(10) The two Prime Ministers agreed that the project on the launch and operation of an earth observation satellite will expand the space for cooperation between Japan and Việt Nam, and that both countries will continue to coordinate closely, including in the promotion of cooperation in human resources training, in order to successfully implement this project, including the earliest possible launch of the LOTUSat-1 satellite.

(11) The two Prime Ministers welcomed the progress made in healthcare cooperation between the two countries, and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in areas such as the prevention and control of infectious diseases, cancer, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), ageing populations, healthcare for the elderly, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment. The two Prime Ministers agreed to work closely together to promote necessary measures on both sides with a view to commencing construction of the second facility of the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship Chợ Rẫy Hospital before the end of fiscal year 2026. Furthermore, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the acceptance and training of Vietnamese human resources in the field of healthcare at medical faculties of Japanese universities, and agreed to coordinate efforts to facilitate the smooth implementation of this programme.

(12) The two Prime Ministers agreed to finalise the medium- and long-term vision for Việt Nam–Japan agricultural cooperation by 2025, while promoting cooperation in areas such as digitalisation and decarbonisation, with a view to building and strengthening a sustainable and resilient agricultural and food system to ensure food security in both countries.

(13) The two Prime Ministers agreed to further accelerate intergovernmental expert consultations in order to reach consensus on phytosanitary measures, with a view to completing the necessary procedures to open the markets for Japanese grapes and Vietnamese pomelos as soon as posssible.

(14) The two Prime Ministers agreed that intergovernmental consultations regarding the Vietnam–Japan insurance agreement will commence in the summer of this year.

(15) With regard to tackling copyright infringements in cyberspace, the two Prime Ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation between the relevant agencies, and to work together with intellectual property offices as well as other stakeholders, including relevant governmental bodies, organisations, and police units.

5. On people-to-people exchanges and local cooperation

(1) The two Prime Ministers appreciated the fact that the number of Vietnamese people in Japan in 2024 reached more than 600,000, mainly interns and skilled workers, and the number of Vietnamese tourists to Japan also hit 620,000. They agreed on the need to create a favourable environment for citizens of the two countries to travel to promote tourism and people-to-people exchanges, aiming to reach the target of 2 million tourists per year. The Japanese Government acknowledged the desire of the Vietnamese Government for Japan’s move to simplify visa procedures and expand the scope of e-visas and multiple-entry visas for Vietnamese citizens. They affirmed that they will disseminate and educate citizens of one country living in the other about the laws and regulations of the host country.

(2) The two Prime Ministers agreed to promote the development of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation on the new labour programme "employment for skill development" in 2025. The Japanese Government reaffirmed that it will continue to make efforts to improve the working environment and conditions, living conditions and social security for Vietnamese people in Japan.

(3) The two sides agreed to continue discussing ways to facilitate the extradition of criminals.

(4) The two Prime Ministers appreciated the new progress in cooperation between localities of the two countries in recent times and agreed to discuss further enhancing people-to-people exchanges, actively coordinating towards the organisation of the Việt Nam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum chaired by the Vietnamese side, scheduled for the end of 2025.

(5) The two Prime Ministers agreed to closely coordinate towards the success of the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, including the successful organisation of the Việt Nam Day (September 9) within the framework of the event. The two Prime Ministers agreed to continue to actively discuss the possibility of Việt Nam's participation in the GREEN x EXPO 2027 hosted by Japan.

(6) The two Prime Ministers agreed to continue promoting cultural cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan by utilising the Partnership to Co-create a Future with the Next Generation – WA Culture 2.0, based on Japan’s experience in successfully organising local art festivals, including the Setouchi Triennale contemporary art festival, thereby contributing to promoting regional development and internationalisation as well as enhancing the value of local traditional culture.

(7) The two Prime Ministers affirmed to promote Japanese language training and increase the number of Vietnamese students learning in Japan based on the recently signed Agreement on Japanese Language Training.

6. On cooperation in the international arena

(1) The two Prime Ministers once again affirmed the perception and commitment stated in the "Joint Statement on Upgrading Việt Nam-Japan Relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World" in November 2023, and agreed to promote comprehensive collaboration in international and regional issues of mutual concern, as well as cooperation at multilateral forums, including ASEAN. The two Prime Ministers agreed to promote all-round cooperation to contribute to maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on compliance with international law and multilateral free trade regimes, as well as actively and effectively contribute to maintaining peace and stability, and promoting cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính expressed his hope that Japan will continue to promote its leading and important role in maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

(2) Prime Minister Ishiba highly appreciated Việt Nam's successful organisation of the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum and the recent fourth Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit; and reaffirmed support for Việt Nam to successfully organise the APEC Year 2027. The two Prime Ministers agreed to assign relevant ministries and sectors to closely coordinate in successfully organising the 16th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and make efforts to soon resume the Mekong-Japan Summit.

List of “Việt Nam - Japan Cooperation” pilot projects

1. Project on energy management at industrial parks combining renewable energy, DR, and storage batteries at DEEP C Hải Phòng Industrial Park

2. Vân Phong 2 LNG power project

3. Block B gas-to-power project chain

4. Ammonia co-burning project at EVN's thermal power plant

5. Carbon emission reduction and energy management project in North Hà Nội Smart City and Thăng Long Industrial Park (on-site)

6. DPPA project jointly implemented in Toyota Tsusho Group in Việt Nam

7. Expanded V1-2 wind power project in Trà Vinh Province

8. Quảng Ninh LNG power project

9. Two-step loan projects for local banks to support the construction of JBIC's power transmission network (02 projects)

10. Project to promote Long Đức green industrial park development

11. Nghi Sơn LNG thermal power plant

12. Offshore wind power development project

13. Project to reduce CO2 emissions and promote circular economy in Đồng Nai Province

14. Thái Bình LNG power project. — VNS