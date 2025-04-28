Spouses of Vietnamese, Japanese leaders engage in making 'bánh cốm'

HÀ NỘI — The spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Ngô Phương Ly, received the spouse of visiting Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, Ishiba Yoshikoand, in Hà Nội on April 27, together taking part in a hands-on experience of making 'bánh cốm' – the capital city’s traditional green dessert made from green sticky rice and mung beans.

Extending a heartfelt welcome to Ishiba on her first visit to Việt Nam, Ly expressed her hope that she would enjoy many memorable experiences during her stay, thereby deepening her understanding of the country as well as its culture and people.

Ishiba spoke of her profound impressions of the country, praising its natural beauty and the warmth and hospitality of its people. She expressed her wish for the relationship between Việt Nam and Japan to continue flourishing, meeting the aspirations and expectations of their citizens.

Reflecting on her first day in Việt Nam, which included visits to Japanese enterprises operating the Southeast Asian country and the Việt Nam Women’s Museum, the Japanese PM’s spouse lauded the hard work, diligence and dedication of the Vietnamese people, particularly the younger generation. She also voiced her admiration for the resilience, strength and significant contributions of Vietnamese women throughout the country’s history.

In response, Ly shared her pride in the heroic traditions of Vietnamese women, both in the fight for national independence and in the current era of national construction and development.

The two ladies also exchanged views on the unique cultural and artistic values of both nations, highlighting the popularity of cultural and culinary products from Việt Nam and Japan among their respective people.

Concluding the meeting, Ly introduced Ishiba to the art of making Hà Nội’s famed 'bánh cốm'. The guest expressed her wish to see enhanced exchange and cooperation programmes to disseminate the two countries’ basic values, regarding them as vital bridges for fostering the bilateral friendship and mutual understanding. — VNS