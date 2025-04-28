Vietnamese citizenship applicants may retain current nationality under amended law

HÀ NỘI — Foreign individuals applying for Vietnamese citizenship may retain their current nationality under a draft amendment to the Law on Vietnamese Nationality, the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee heard on Monday.

They must meet conditions set by the Government and receive approval from the State President.

However, dual citizenship is not applicable to people who wish to participate in Việt Nam’s elected bodies, political agencies or serve in the military or police force. They are also required to have permanent residence in Việt Nam.

The regulation is designed to ensure political security and national interest, said Minister of Justice Nguyễn Hải Ninh.

Exceptions can be made for “special cases as approved by the Government”, in a bid to maintain flexibility in recruiting outstanding talents into the public sector.

During the discussion, the justice minister said that the proposed adjustments aim to further facilitate the acquisition or reinstatement of Vietnamese nationality for foreigners and overseas Vietnamese.

The draft focuses on two major policies, the first being easier citizenship procedures for individuals whose biological parents or grandparents are Vietnamese citizens, as well as for foreign investors, scientists and experts. The second involves regulations that facilitate the reinstatement of Vietnamese nationality.

The NA’s Legal and Judicial Committee said it agreed in principle with these regulations, but underscored that exceptions should be considered carefully.

The committee’s chairman, Hoàng Thanh Tùng, added that a review of existing laws should be conducted for appropriate alignments, especially on changing requirements from “having only Vietnamese citizenship” to “being a Vietnamese citizen”.

Regarding the cases eligible for restoration of Vietnamese citizenship, the committee agreed with the proposal to facilitate procedures for individuals who no longer have Vietnamese nationality, which is expected to help reduce the number of stateless Vietnamese abroad.

Officials at the meeting also suggested that the law must have clearer conditions for reinstating citizenship, given the importance of protecting the right of overseas Vietnamese to reclaim their nationality. — VNS