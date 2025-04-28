Cuba – a leading important, trusted partner of Việt Nam: Vice President

HCM CITY – Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân has underscored the enduring relations between Việt Nam and Cuba, affirming that Việt Nam always considers the Caribbean country a top important and trusted partner regardless of circumstances.

At a reception in HCM City on Monday for Politburo member and Vice President of Cuba Salvador Valdes Mesa, who is on a Việt Nam visit to attend the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), Vice President Xuân stressed that the Vietnamese people always treasure the sincere solidarity and invaluable support that the Cuban Party, State, and people have provided for Việt Nam throughout nearly seven decades.

She noted that despite geographical distance, both countries share noble ideals and a relationship foundation which was established by late President Hồ Chí Minh and Cuban leader Fidel Castro, and have been nurtured by generations of leaders and citizens from both nations.

The Cuban Vice President expressed his delight at returning to Việt Nam and directly participating in this meaningful celebration.

He conveyed his admiration for the country’s achievements since the national reunification, expressing his confidence that Việt Nam will continue to achieve even greater results in national construction and development, remaining a shining example of economic development coupled with social security assurance for developing nations worldwide.

He took the occasion to thank the Vietnamese Party, State and people’s support during Cuba's current difficulties, particularly in such strategic priority areas as food security and energy.

The two sides exchanged information about their respective countries' situations and confirmed mutual support at international multilateral forums. They also discussed measures for promoting bilateral relations during the Việt Nam – Cuba Friendship Year 2025, implementing the outcomes of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's visit to Cuba in September 2024.

Besides, they laid stress on the determination to work together to improve people's living standards.

Earlier the same day, the Cuban delegation laid flowers at the Hồ Chí Minh Monument in the city named after the Vietnamese revolutionary leader. — VNS