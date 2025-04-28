NA Standing Committee’s 44th session wraps up

HÀ NỘI — The 44th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded in Hà Nội on Monday after nine days of intensive work that tackled 48 groups of items, the heaviest workload of the 15th NA term, including the 2013 Constitution revisions, 24 draft laws, 11 draft resolutions, and a range of other issues.

In his closing speech, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn praised the Government for its thorough preparation of documents and materials submitted to the Council for Ethnic Affairs, relevant NA agencies and NA Standing Committee.

He stressed the need for continued urgency and diligence in preparing the remaining items, particularly contentious draft laws, to ensure complete documentation.

According to him, the NA is accelerating its digital transformation by adding new features to the NA App 2.0 and introducing the use of a virtual assistant. He expressed belief that the NA’s upcoming ninth session will usher in a digital and innovative legislature, with the app as a cornerstone.

Highlighting the ninth session’s political and legal significance, Mẫn said it will signify a sweeping overhaul of Việt Nam’s state apparatus, institutions, and development mindset. He suggested the Government continue working closely with NA bodies to thoroughly prepare for quality materials, aiming for maximum consensus. This, he stressed, will support the successful realisation of the Resolution adopted by the 11th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee and meet the expectations of voters and the public nationwide.

In the afternoon the same day, the NA Standing Committee provided feedback on the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the draft revised Law on State Budget. — VNS