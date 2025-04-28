Party leader receives visiting party general secretary of Mozambique

HÀ NỘI — The participation of the FRELIMO Party, along with friendly and brotherly parties from Africa and various regions around the world, brings great joy and encouragement to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam during these meaningful days.

That was the statement from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm during a reception for General Secretary of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) Chakil Aboobabcar on Monday. The Mozambique official is on a visit to Việt Nam until May 1, during which he will attend the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The Vietnamese Party leader expressed his belief that the FRELIMO Party delegation’s visit is ever more meaningful, as it takes place at the time the two countries prepare to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations (June 25, 1975 – 2025).

He conveyed his greetings and congratulations to newly-elected Mozambican President Daniel Chapo and Chairman of the FRELIMO Party. He shared his good impressions of peaceful Mozambique and expressed his appreciation for the love that the Mozambican people have reserved for late President Hồ Chí Minh. He believed that the FRELIMO Party will continue to lead the Mozambican people to successfully achieve the set goals, build a developed and prosperous Mozambique and enhance its role in the region and the world.

Aboobacar affirmed that Việt Nam is one of priority partners in Mozambique’s foreign policies, saying his visit holds significant meaning, as it is not only his first overseas trip since being elected Secretary-General of the FRELIMO Party in February 2025, but it also carries high expectations from the FRELIMO Party and the people of Mozambique to deepen and promote the traditional and multifaceted cooperation between the two Parties, States and Governments and people.

General Secretary Lâm said the Communist Party of Việt Nam and FRELIMO Party have built a fine tradition of solidarity, friendship and cooperation since the 1960s, which has been inherited, nurtured and further developed by successive generations of leaders. He affirmed that the Communist Party of Việt Nam always values and wishes to expand cooperation with the FRELIMO Party.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of preserving and enhancing the relationship between the two ruling parties as a foundation for guiding Việt Nam-Mozambique relations. This political trust serves as a basis for expanding cooperation into areas where both sides have needs and strengths, such as oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mineral extraction, food production and healthcare.

They also emphasised cultural collaboration and strengthening people-to-people exchanges.

Mozambique welcomed and expressed readiness to facilitate Vietnamese businesses in exploring, investing and conducting business in the African country.

General Secretary Lâm also expressed willingness to cooperate, support, and share experiences in agriculture to contribute to ensuring food security for Mozambique.

The two leaders highly appreciated the Movitel telecommunications joint venture between Viettel and SPI Company of the FRELIMO Party, which continues to be a highlight of investment in the bilateral relationship.

They agreed to promote Movitel's expansion into the field of digital transformation and the application of high technology in production and business, aiming to improve the quality of life for the people of Mozambique.

The two leaders also discussed specific measures to promote cooperation through the party-to-party channel, including the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two Parties in the 2025-2030 period, exchanging experiences in State leadership and governance, Party building and settlement of socio-economic issues.

Speaking about international matters of mutual concern, the two leaders agreed that the two Parties and the two countries continue upholding their coordination and support for each other at multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement, ASEAN and African Union.

Party leader Lâm urged FRELIMO Party and Mozambique support the standpoints of Việt Nam and ASEAN regarding the peaceful resolution of maritime disputes, based on respect for international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and ASEAN's efforts to establish the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) as a sea of peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development. VNS