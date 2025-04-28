Top Vietnamese legislator, Japanese PM laud substantive development of bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru met in Hà Nội on Monday, expressing their delight at the substantive development of the two countries' relations nearly two years since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

The top legislator of Việt Nam praised the outcomes of PM Ishiba’s meetings with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Lương Cường, as well as his talks with PM Phạm Minh Chính. He noted that the Japanese PM's official visit, from April 27 to 29, has opened up new opportunities for the two sides to bolster cooperation in all fields, particularly in economy, trade, science – technology, digital transformation, high-quality human resources training, among others.

Chairman Mẫn affirmed that Việt Nam considers Japan as one of the leading and long-term partners, proposing strengthened cooperation in the four priority areas of economy, human resources development, people-to-people exchanges, and locality-to-locality collaboration.

He expressed his appreciation for Japan's valuable support and cooperation in legislation as well as ODA and FDI contributions to Việt Nam's socio-economic development over the recent past.

The host suggested strengthening economic linkages, supporting Vietnamese businesses to join global supply chains, and encouraging Japanese investments in high-tech agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure. He also called for expanding high-quality training pogrammes as well as student and worker exchanges, which will help address Japan’s aging population issue while enhancing Việt Nam’s capabilities.

Besides, he proposed enhancing cultural exchanges, tourism cooperation, and collaboration between localities, including continued support for the Mekong culture – tourism day in Cần Thơ city, to deepen the friendship between the people of both nations.

The Japanese leader, for his part, highlighted his impression on Việt Nam’s development since his trip to the Southeast Asian country 35 years ago, affirming that Japan will continue to be an important partner, accompanying Việt Nam in the new era.

He underscored Japan’s continued assistance for Việt Nam through enhanced collaboration in high-tech industries, including semiconductor, and high-quality human resources training. He agreed to encourage Japanese businesses to increase investments in Vietnamese localities, and pledged support for the country in the domains of infrastructure development, disaster response, climate change adaptation, green transition, and digital transformation on the basis on Japan’s strengths.

As a former Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Ishiba noted that Japan's agricultural sector faces many challenges, saying he hopes for stronger cooperation in agriculture, including Japan's support for Việt Nam's development of high-tech agriculture and agricultural digitalisation.

At the event, the two leaders agreed to strengthen political trust and promote exchanges between the two countries' Parties and parliaments.

They exchanged notes and concurred to boost coordination, share positions, and cooperate in regional and international issues of mutual concern. They pledged to continue close and effective coordination at regional and global forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).

Mẫn took the occasion to extended greetings and invitations for early visits to Việt Nam to the Presidents of Japan's House of Councillors and House of Representatives. — VNS