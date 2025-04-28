PM receives Chinese Minister of Veterans Affairs

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Minister of Veterans Affairs Pei Jinjia, who is leading a Chinese Government delegation to attend Việt Nam's commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

At the event, PM Chính expressed his appreciation for the Chinese Party and Government sending Minister Pei to attend and the Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel to join Việt Nam’s grand parade at the celebration, describing the move as a vivid demonstration of China's support for the important political event of Việt Nam and of the high level of the Việt Nam – China friendship.

He thanked China for its valuable support during Việt Nam's struggle for independence and national reunification, noting specific historical contributions including the Yucai schools in Guilin and Nanning, which trained thousands of outstanding Vietnamese students, and the Nan Xishan Hospital in Guilin, which gave treatment to over 5,400 wounded Vietnamese soldiers. He also acknowledged China's assistance in building major projects including the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, the Thủy Lợi University, the Ministry of Planning and Investment headquarters, and Việt Trì Bridge.

Briefing the guest on the robust relations between the two Parties and States over the recent past, PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam consistently sees consolidating and developing the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China as an objective requirement, strategic choice, and top priority in Việt Nam's overall foreign policy.

He expressed his hope for the continued implementation of the common perceptions reached between the top leaders of the two Parties and countries during General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese Government leader also said he hopes that the Chinese Ministry of Veterans Affairs will bolster cooperation with Vietnamese agencies to raise public awareness of the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Pei, for his part, congratulated Việt Nam on its 50th reunification anniversary while expressing appreciation for the support that generations of Vietnamese revolutionary leaders have provided for China's revolutionary cause.

The Chinese Minister affirmed that Việt Nam remains a priority in China's neighbourhood diplomacy and expressed desire to work with relevant Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities to effectively implement the high-level common perceptions, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, and preserve revolutionary heritage sites.

The moves will contribute to the Việt Nam – China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the building of a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, he said. — VNS