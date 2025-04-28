Politics & Law
Politics & Law

Officials of Vietnamese, Mozambican parties hold talks

April 28, 2025 - 22:40
The officials of Vietnamese, Mozambican parties underscored the importance of preserving and fostering the relationship between the two ruling parties to guide and promote the countries’ multi-faceted cooperation, ensuring it grows deeper and delivers substantive results.
The meeting between Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú and Secretary General of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) Party Chakil Aboobabcar on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú held talks with Secretary General of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) Party Chakil Aboobabcar in Hà Nội on Monday.

The meeting took place as part of Aboobabcar’s working trip to Việt Nam and attendance at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification from April 26 to May 1.

The FRELIMO official, visiting Việt Nam for the first time, expressed his admiration for the profound solidarity and patriotism among the Vietnamese people, evident in their pride and joy during the historic anniversary celebrations.

The two sides informed each other about the situations of their respective Parties and countries, underscoring the importance of preserving and fostering the relationship between the two ruling parties to guide and promote the countries’ multi-faceted cooperation, ensuring it grows deeper and delivers substantive results.

They agreed to step up a range of cooperative activities aimed at bolstering political trust and Party-to-Party ties through expanded exchanges, the prompt signing of a cooperation agreement for 2025–2030, and increased sharing of theoretical and practical experiences, particularly in the Party building. They also highlighted the need to nurture patriotism among the youth through capacity-building training programmes for FRELIMO officials and facilitating mutual visits between the two Parties and nations.

Applauding the recent progress in the Việt Nam – Mozambique relations, the officials promised to effectively promote the Inter-Governmental Committee mechanism and continue to boost economic, trade, and investment ties, with the telecom joint venture Movitel between Viettel Group and SPI Company of FRELIMO being a highlight.

They also pledged to coordinate closely within multilateral mechanisms and support the Vietnamese and Mozambican communities living, studying, and working in each other’s countries. — VNS







Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talks

The two PMs concurred to maintain information exchange mechanism as well as effective coordination to deepen the Việt Nam – Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership and build ASEAN into a bloc with solidarity, unity, and central role in the region.


People-to-people exchange deepens Việt Nam-Cuba special friendship

Salvador Valdes Mesa, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Cuba and Vice President of Cuba stated that the Party, State, Government and people of Cuba believe that Việt Nam will achieve new milestones in its development journey and the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam scheduled for 2026 will be a success.


PM receives Chinese Minister of Veterans Affairs

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that Việt Nam consistently sees consolidating and developing the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China as an objective requirement, strategic choice, and top priority in Việt Nam's overall foreign policy.

