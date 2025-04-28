Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talks

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held phone talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at the Malaysian side’s request on Monday, discussing bilateral cooperation as well as several regional and international developments.

During their call, PM Anwar Ibrahim provided updates on Malaysia's initiatives as the ASEAN Chair this year to address regional concerns previously discussed in their April 6 conversation. He said Malaysia has engaged in dialogue with stakeholders in Myanmar, working to extend ceasefire agreements to focus on humanitarian aid following recent disasters. Besides, he outlined ASEAN's approach to strengthen trade and investment ties with partners while maintaining the bloc's central role.

PM Chính spoke highly of the Anwar Ibrahim's personal efforts and Malaysia's leadership in addressing regional challenges, emphasising ASEAN must take a leading role in resolving the Myanmar crisis and continue solidarity and coordinated support for the country in earthquake recovery and reconstruction through existing mechanisms like the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management and the ASEAN Secretary-General.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to being an active and responsible ASEAN member, pledging continued support for Malaysia during its ASEAN chairmanship and for the successful organisation of upcoming ASEAN conferences.

The two PMs concurred to maintain information exchange mechanism as well as effective coordination to deepen the Việt Nam – Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership and build ASEAN into a bloc with solidarity, unity, and central role in the region. — VNS