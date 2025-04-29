Japanese PM wraps up official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and his spouse, along with a high-ranking Japanese delegation, left Hà Nội on Tuesday, concluding his three-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse.

During his stay in Việt Nam, Ishiba and his spouse laid a wreath at the President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and at the Monument of Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street, near the mausoleum.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with PM Ishiba, while President Lương Cường and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn also held meetings with the Japanese leader.

PM Chính chaired the official welcome ceremony, bilateral talks, and a state banquet in honour of PM Ishiba. The two leaders witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents between ministries and agencies of both countries, held a joint press conference, and announced key outcomes of their discussions. They also delivered important speeches at the Việt Nam–Japan Cooperation Forum on strategic industries, high technology, green transition, and semiconductors.

At meetings and events, Vietnamese leaders warmly welcomed the Japanese PM’s visit, which coincided with Việt Nam's 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. They emphasised the significance of the visit in opening a new chapter in the development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Japan, and congratulated Japan on the Osaka Kansai Expo 2025.

Ishiba expressed his delight at returning to Việt Nam after 35 years, and for the first time as Prime Minister, coinciding with the celebration of April 30 victory. He expressed admiration for President Hồ Chí Minh and Việt Nam's struggle for national liberation. Ishiba thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for their warm hospitality, affirming Japan’s commitment to standing alongside Việt Nam in the new era, supporting Việt Nam's economic growth, self-reliant development, and national industrialisation and modernisation.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the comprehensive development of the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership nearly two years after it was elevated to a new level. They discussed and reached broad consensus on major directions and measures to further deepen ties based on the principles of "sincerity, affection, trust, substance, effectiveness, and mutual benefit" across five key pillars: political relations; economic cooperation and human resources connectivity; security and defense; science, technology, and green transformation; and collaboration at multilateral forums.

Việt Nam and Japan agreed to closely coordinate at regional and international forums such as the United Nations and ASEAN, particularly in light of the rapidly evolving global situation, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

On this occasion, the two countries issued a Việt Nam–Japan Joint Communique.

As part of the visit, PM Chính and his spouse joined PM Ishiba and his spouse for breakfast, enjoying Vietnamese coffee and visiting the Việt Nam National Museum of History.

PM Ishiba visited the Việt Nam–Japan University under the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội – a symbol of bilateral educational cooperation – as well as the Thăng Long Industrial Park, where he toured Canon Việt Nam's factory and interacted with representatives of Japanese enterprises.

Madame Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and Madame Ishiba Yoshiko participated in a traditional Hà Nội green rice cake-making activity. Madame Lê Thị Bích Trân, spouse of PM Chính, and Madame Ishiba Yoshiko visited the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism.

Madame Ishiba also toured the Việt Nam Women's Museum and visited several educational institutions with ties to Japan in Hà Nội.

PM Ishiba’s official visit to Việt Nam concluded successfully, opening a new era of closer, more effective bilateral relations, serving the interests of both peoples, and contributing to regional and global cooperation and development. — VNA/VNS