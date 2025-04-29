Former deputy minister jailed for six years in solar power case

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Court on April 29 sentenced former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoàng Quốc Vượng to six years in prison for "abusing position and power while performing duties” under Article 356, Clause 3 of the Penal Code, following a week-long trial concerning irregularities in a solar power case.

The court also imposed a six-year sentence on former head of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) Phương Hoàng Kim for the same offence. Ten other defendants received prison terms ranging from three to six years.

Three companies profiting from the defendants' violations were ordered to repay substantial sums to Việt Nam Electricity (EVN). Specifically, the Licogi 16 Ninh Thuận Investment Renewable Energy JSC must return over VNĐ99 billion (US$3.96 million), the Thuận Nam Solar Power Co., Ltd. more than VNĐ944 billion, and the Lộc Ninh 3 Energy JSC over VNĐ209 billion.

The court suggested that relevant ministries, agencies, and Ninh Thuận provincial authorities review the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Decision No.13 on incentives for solar power development in Việt Nam. The goal is to issue timely guidance or propose legal amendments in accordance with the law.

According to the Hà Nội People’s Procuracy, wrongdoings in the Thuận Nam solar power project are grave, undermining the integrity of state operations.

Vượng was found to have manipulated the drafting of Decision No. 13 to expand eligibility for the preferential electricity price of 9.35 US cents/kWh, enabling unauthorised projects to benefit.

In August 2018, the Government issued Resolution No. 115/NQ-CP outlining special mechanisms to support Ninh Thuận’s socio-economic development. The resolution specified that solar projects with a combined capacity of 2,000MW, approved by the PM, would qualify for preferential pricing until the end of 2020.

Tasked with drafting Decision No. 13, the MIT, under Vượng’s direction, allegedly expanded the scope of beneficiaries, allowing two ineligible solar power plants to receive the preferential rate. This caused EVN to incur losses exceeding VNĐ1.043 trillion . — VNS