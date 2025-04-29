LNG, aircraft, agriculture contracts with US must be done in May: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday chaired a meeting in Hà Nội with ministries and relevant agencies to review preparations for bilateral trade negotiations with the United States.

This was the sixth cabinet meeting regarding the implementation of conclusions and directives issued by the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and General Secretary Tô Lâm on adapting to the US’ new tariff policies, in which Việt Nam is subject to a 46 per cent rate.

PM Chính stated that Việt Nam had recently implemented a wide range of active and coordinated measures. Ministries and sectors have engaged with the highest sense of responsibility. The results so far are heading in a positive direction, yet the situation remains complex, requiring agencies to closely monitor developments, respond promptly and effectively, and address issues within their jurisdiction in a proactive, practical, and feasible manner.

Vietnamese agencies have been making great efforts to address issues related to the origin of goods, non-tariff barriers, intellectual property, copyright, and administrative procedure reduction.

PM Chính has instructed ministries and sectors to be proactive in working with the US, clearly explaining the issues of US concern that Việt Nam has been addressing.

He urged the swift negotiation and signing, by May 2025, of contracts for the purchase and import of goods from the United States, such as LNG, aircraft, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and agricultural products, to ensure a sustainable trade balance.

PM Chính emphasised that negotiations must be conducted with calmness, determination, and great flexibility – avoiding either perfectionism or haste – while safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and interests. The negotiations must also honour Việt Nam’s international commitments, ensuring no one objective is pursued at the expense of another party or country, and adhering to the principle of “harmonised interests, shared risks”.

He requested Vietnamese agencies to engage in dialogue with the US so that both sides could reduce tariffs on each other’s goods to mutually appropriate levels.

He also called on the US to soon recognise Việt Nam as a market economy and lift restrictions on the export of high-tech goods. These measures would contribute to trade balance and technology transfer, while reflecting US’s support for a strong, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous Việt Nam.

Việt Nam will continue to revise its legal framework to address US’ concerns, while ensuring sovereignty, fulfilling international commitments, and maintaining compatibility with the legal systems of both countries.

The Government leader noted that Việt Nam had recently focused on amending numerous laws. At the upcoming ninth session of the National Assembly, the Government will submit proposals to amend laws related to intellectual property, copyright protection, and administrative procedure reform to better reflect the current context.

Việt Nam is also working closely with ASEAN and regional partners to conduct negotiations in a manner that ensures harmonised interests and a sustainable, balanced trade relationship, in line with the ASEAN–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Chính instructed each relevant ministry and agency to develop specific negotiation plans, and tasked the Ministry of Industry and Trade with consolidating and finalising these plans by April 30. — VNS