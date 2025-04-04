Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam willing to slash tariffs on US goods to 0%: Top leader

April 04, 2025 - 23:05
General Secretary Tô Lâm stressed Việt Nam's willingness to engage with the US to lower import tariffs on US goods to zero
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm had a phone call with US President Donald Trump late April 4. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is prepared to negotiate with the United States to reduce import tariffs on US goods to zero, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday.

Attending the phone call were Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office Lê Hoài Trung, and Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc.

During the conversation, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, for the benefits of both countries, and contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and development.

They shared the assessment that Việt Nam-US relations have been thriving across many areas.

On trade relations, the two leaders discussed measures to further facilitate bilateral trade. General Secretary Tô Lâm stressed Việt Nam's willingness to negotiate with US to cut tariffs on US exports to Việt Nam to 0% and requested the US to do the same for Vietnamese exports to the US.

He also stated that Việt Nam seeks to increase imports from the US and will encourage and create favourable conditions for American businesses to further invest in Việt Nam.

The two leaders also agreed to maintain discussions to soon sign an agreement between the two countries to formalise the aforementioned commitments.

On this occasion, General Secretary Tô Lâm extended an invitation to President Trump and the First Lady to visit Việt Nam at their earliest convenience.

President Trump accepted the invitation and expressed his desire to meet with General Secretary Tô Lâm soon. He also asked General Secretary Tô Lâm to convey his warm regards to Việt Nam's leaders and people.

This phone call took place only two days after the US President announced a round of ‘reciprocal tariffs’ against many of US trading partners, in which Việt Nam is hit with a massive 46 per cent tariff.

Vietnamese agencies have characterised the tariffs as going against the strong bilateral cooperation ties between the two countries, but are ready to have discussions with the US side to arrive at a fair solution. — VNS

Vietnam US diplomatic relations US reciprocal tariff

These tariffs significantly affect ASEAN economies, particularly those reliant on exports to the US. However, while they present economic challenges, they will not lead to ASEAN’s collapse. The real concern lies in their ability to disrupt ASEAN unity and create inflationary pressures.

