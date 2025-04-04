Việt Nam always treasures traditional friendship with Armenia: NA Chairman

YEREVAN — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on April 4 as part of his ongoing official visit to the West Asian country, in which he affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures its traditional relationship and multi-faceted cooperation with Armenia and stands ready to serve as a bridge to strengthen cooperation between Armenia and other ASEAN member states.

Congratulating Armenia on its significant achievements in recent years under the leadership of PM Pashinyan, particularly in socio-economic development that helps improve living standards and affirm its international position, the top legislator expressed his hope that his visit will open up a new phase of bilateral cooperation for prosperous development in the two nations.

NA Chairman Mẫn stated that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always highly appreciate the valuable support from the Armenian people during the Southeast Asian country’s past struggle for national independence as well as the current cause of national construction and development.

He also shared the successful outcomes of his meetings and talks with President Vahagn Khachaturyan and National Assembly President Alen Simonyan, as well as the notable results of the recent Việt Nam-Armenia Business Forum aimed at promoting cooperation in various development areas in each country.

For his part, PM Pashinyan stressed that Chairman Mẫn’s visit is of significant importance not only in opening a new chapter for parliamentary cooperation but also in creating momentum to expand bilateral relations across various sectors for the benefit of both nations.

Sharing his admiration for Việt Nam's beauty, dynamic and sustainable development, he affirmed that Việt Nam continues to be an important partner for Armenia in Southeast Asia.

At the meeting, the two leaders exchanged their notes on major directions and specific measures to promote the bilateral relations in the coming period, agreeing to continue increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels, including business channels, and effectively implementing existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements to deepen and substantiate relations between the two countries.

Emphasising that economic and trade cooperation serves as an important pillar in the bilateral relations, both leaders agreed that there remains great potential for cooperation. The two sides need to promote economic and trade cooperation more vigorously, creating favourable conditions for businesses from both countries to explore each other's markets, especially for Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products entering the Armenian market, while also considering Armenian export products such as wine, processed foods, and metals. Both sides agreed to promote cooperation in new fields such as science-technology, innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and green transition.

The two leaders laid stress on the need to effectively carry out the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)-Việt Nam to make breakthroughs in the bilateral economic – trade cooperation. The Vietnamese top legislator urged Armenia to discuss with other EAEU members to remove technical barriers, making it easier for products of both nations to enter each other’s market.

They also discussed the importance of strengthening transport connectivity and multimodal transport to promote tourism and trade between the two countries and within the Asian and European regions. They concurred to continue exchanges regarding scholarship provisions for students, cooperation in high-tech human resource training, and regular organisation of cultural activities.

Regarding multilateral and regional cooperation, both leaders pledged to continue close coordination at international and regional forums. Chairman Mẫn proposed Armenia support ASEAN's and Việt Nam's stance on the East Sea issue, resolving disputes by peaceful means based on international law, the UN Charter, and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Meanwhile, PM Pashinyan respectfully invited Việt Nam to send a high-level representative to attend the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 17) in Armenia next year.

On this occasion, PM Pashinyan asked Chairman Mẫn to convey his invitation to PM Phạm Minh Chính to pay an official visit to Armenia soon. Chairman Mẫn also conveyed PM Chính's invitation to the Armenian PM to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time. — VNAVNS