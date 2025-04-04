Việt Nam, Armenia foster legislative ties

YEREVAN — Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Quang Phương had a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, on April 4.

Their meeting took place within the framework of the official visit to Armenia by NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Phương congratulated Armenia on its remarkable achievements in recent years, particularly in socio-economic development and improving the living standards of its people, thereby affirming the country’s position in the region and on the international stage.

He also lauded Armenia's strides in digital transformation, science and technology, innovation, high-tech applications, and artificial intelligence (AI), among others.

The legislator stressed that the Armenian NA has played an important role in gaining these overall accomplishments.

Pointing out potential and strengths of both countries, he noted that they still have ample room to enhance cooperation in various fields.

For his part, Arshakyan affirmed the importance he attaches to the traditional friendship and fruitful multi-faceted cooperation with Việt Nam, including the legislative ties.

Both sides emphasised the importance of the first official visit to Armenia by NA Chairman Mẫn, which took place more than five months after the official visit to Việt Nam by President of the Armenian NA Alen Simonyan, demonstrating the determination of the leaders and the desire of the people of both countries to promote bilateral collaboration.

Phương affirmed that the Vietnamese legislature is ready to support the governments, agencies, and businesses of the two countries in seeking cooperation opportunities and expanding collaboration.

He also highlighted Việt Nam’s efforts in creating the best possible conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from Armenia. Arshakyan suggested signing a double tax avoidance agreement and opening direct flights to facilitate trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, and enhancing cooperation in education-training.

Noting the signing of the cooperation agreement between the two legislatures, Phương and Arshakyan shared the view on the need to actively and effectively implement this document, while promoting the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level exchanges between NA leaders.

They agreed to maintain close cooperation and mutual support at multilateral organisations and inter-parliamentary forums in the region and the world. — VNS