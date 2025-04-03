Top legislator receives chairperson of Armenia-Việt Nam parliamentary friendship group

YEREVAN — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn met with Hasmik Hakobyan, Chairwoman of the Armenia – Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group, in Yerevan on the morning of April 3 (local time).

Hakobyan welcomed the establishment of parliamentary friendship groups in both countries, pledging her utmost efforts to enhance cooperation between the two groups as well as the two parliaments.

She expressed her satisfaction with the sustained and reinforced collaboration between the Vietnamese and Armenian parliaments through bilateral engagements and interactions on the sidelines of multilateral conferences and forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

Despite the recent growth in bilateral trade, there remains considerable potential and advantages for the two sides to tap into to promote the export and import of agricultural products, Hakobyan opined.

She also voiced her hope that Việt Nam will soon open an embassy in Armenia, and that the two countries will reach an agreement on visa exemptions to facilitate people-to-people exchanges. Additionally, she recommended a direct flight route be launched to further promote trade and investment ties.

Chairman Mẫn, who is paying an official visit to Armenia, stated Việt Nam always treasures its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Armenia, and wants to deepen their comprehensive and long-term cooperation, especially amid an increasingly complex global landscape. He highlighted the Vietnamese Party, State, and people's appreciation for Armenia’s support for the past struggle for independence as well as ongoing national development efforts.

Showing Việt Nam's support for Armenia in strengthening ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the top legislator affirmed that Việt Nam is willing to serve as a bridge to bolster Armenia’s cooperation with other bloc members, and it wishes to work together to actively contribute to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

He applauded the enhancement of bilateral relations through high-level mutual visits, noting that the two countries' partnerships have enjoyed progress in multiple spheres over the recent past. The NA Chairman highly valued Armenia attaching importance to developing collaboration with Vietnam and viewing the latter as an important partner in Southeast Asia.

He noted the Việt Nam – Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group has been established recently, expressing his belief that both friendship groups will actively promote exchanges and experience sharing, particularly among parliamentarians, female legislators, and young lawmakers.

Acknowledging Hakobyan’s proposals, the visiting leader vowed to instruct relevant Vietnamese authorities to study and consider them in due course. — VNA/VNS