NA Chairman’s IPU-150 attendance, visits hold significance: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse’s upcoming attendance at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150) and official visits to Uzbekistan and Armenia from April 2-8 carry profound bilateral and multilateral significance, Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng told the press.

Hằng said Chairman Mẫn’s attendance at the IPU-150 themed, “Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice”, reflects Việt Nam’s renewed vigour and steadfast commitment to this crucial multilateral parliamentary forum. Amid a rapidly evolving global landscape, it is imperative for every nation to come together to discuss, share experiences, and propose solutions to shared challenges.

The NA Chairman's presence stands as a compelling testament to Việt Nam’s robust support for multilateralism and IPU’s pivotal role, marking his first multilateral diplomatic activity this year. It aligns with Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external ties for peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, while actively engaging in comprehensive and extensive global integration as a trusted partner and responsible members of the international community.

With Việt Nam approaching a new era of socioeconomic achievements, Hằng noted, the delegation will engage global parliaments at IPU-150 to share development insights, enhance bilateral and multilateral ties, and secure external support and resources for national progress.

Bilaterally, Mẫn’s visits to Armenia and Uzbekistan represent a milestone as the first by a top Vietnamese legislator and the highest-level exchanges since diplomatic relations began in 1992. These trips thus underscore Việt Nam’s dedication to its longstanding friendships with both nations and its aspiration to deepen mutual trust, paving the way for broader cooperation across multiple fields.

Scheduled discussions with Uzbek and Armenian leaders will focus on overcoming obstacles and consolidating economic, trade, and investment ties - core pillars of bilateral relations. Mẫn will also meet major businesses to introduce market opportunities, laying groundwork for expanded collaboration in processing industries, apparel, energy, transportation, and science-technology.

The visits offer chances to boost cultural, sports, educational, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. Reflecting on ties, Hằng said political trust has grown through regular high-level visits. In 2024, Việt Nam-Armenia trade neared US$500 million, up over 40 per cent annually, while Việt Nam-Uzbekistan trade rose 26.5 per cent to $202 million.

Việt Nam has established Inter-Governmental Committees with both nations to coordinate and advance trade, investment, and cooperation in industry, agriculture, transportation, and science-technology.

A Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (including Armenia since 2015) supports these efforts, while all three countries work to enhance transport connectivity for trade, tourism, and economic growth.

Leaders of the three countries place great emphasis on fortifying cooperation across culture, education, sports, tourism, and people-to-people exchange, considering them vital pillars to preserve and deepen the long-standing friendship between their people, especially among younger generations.

Looking forward, Hằng proposed expanding rail, road, sea, and air links, enabling Việt Nam to export farm produce, seafood, apparel, footwear, and electronics to Armenia and Uzbekistan, and beyond via East-West and North-South corridors.

She highlighted untapped potential in education, science-technology, and emerging fields like digital technology, clean energy, and new materials.

Built on decades of friendship and Việt Nam’s 45-year legacy at the IPU, these visits will succeed, leaving a lasting mark on Uzbekistan, Armenia, and the global community, she concluded. — VNS