Belgian monarchs’ state visit to open new chapter in bilateral cooperation

BRUSSELS – The state visit by Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde to Việt Nam from March 31 to April 4 is expected to usher in a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of sustainable development.

According to a release of the Belgian Federal Public Service of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, the state visit is a historic moment, as it is the first to Việt Nam since their diplomatic relations were established in 1973.

“As a major player in the region and one of the most dynamic economies in Asia, Việt Nam is an indispensable partner for Belgium. The meetings with the various Vietnamese authorities will therefore offer an excellent opportunity to further deepen and enrich this diverse partnership,” it wrote.

According to the release, Việt Nam offers Belgium an important opportunity to play its role as a sustainability ambassador. The state visit will be an opportunity to confirm this role and to enter into a dialogue on the promotion of environmental and social standards in business.

Belgian investors, NGOs, universities, training institutions and research centres are collaborating increasingly closely with Vietnam. Belgian companies are active in various sectors, ranging from the green economy to the health and biotech industry and the agri-food industry.

During the state visit, attention will be paid to the consequences of the war in Việt Nam and solidarity will be shown with the victims of the Agent Orange. VNS