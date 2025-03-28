Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

NA Chairman to attend IPU-150, pay official visits to Uzbekistan, Armenia

March 28, 2025 - 22:46
NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse will attend the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150) and pay official visits to Uzbekistan and Armenia from April 2 to 8, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The attendance and visits will be made at the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong, President of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva, and President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan. — VNS

