NA Chairman to attend IPU-150, pay official visits to Uzbekistan, Armenia

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse will attend the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150) and pay official visits to Uzbekistan and Armenia from April 2 to 8, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The attendance and visits will be made at the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong, President of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva, and President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan. — VNS