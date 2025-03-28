Int’l community appreciates Việt Nam's preparations for UN Convention against Cybercrime signing

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), organised a seminar in Vienna on March 26 on the upcoming signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội, during which participants praised the country's efforts in preparing for this event.

Although the seminar was specifically dedicated for European delegates, it attracted significant attention and participation of representatives from countries in other regions as well as several international organisations.

Việt Nam's inter-agency delegation, including Ambassador Vũ Lê Thái Hoàng, head of the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the UN and international organisations in Vienna, along with representatives from the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided updates on the preparations for the signing ceremony to be held later this year.

Việt Nam is committed to ensuring that the event will serve as a meaningful forum to promote the implementation of the convention and strengthen global cooperation in combating cybercrime.

The Vietnamese delegation thanked all countries that supported Hà Nội as the chosen location for the signing, and affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to work closely with the UNODC, the UN Office of Legal Affairs (OLA), and member countries to promote the early entry into force of the Hà Nội Convention and ensure its effective implementation in the coming time.

The Vietnamese delegation assessed that over the past decades, Europe has always been at the forefront of building a legal framework to combat cybercrime. The Budapest Convention, adopted by the European Council in 2001, laid the foundation for global thinking on the issue. This was the first international legal document to criminalise cybercrime and enhance international cooperation. However, the increasingly sophisticated nature of this type of crime is directly threatening critical infrastructure, government systems and the lives of people across Europe and around the world, creating an urgent need for comprehensive and universal frameworks to supplement existing ones.

The new UN Convention has met that need by providing a comprehensive platform for cooperation, harmonising procedures and sharing electronic evidence under the auspices of the UN. Vietnam believes that it does not compete with but rather complements existing frameworks, including the Budapest Convention. This new convention expands the scope of international cooperation and reflects a shared concern for ensuring a safe, secure, and rule-compliant cyberspace.

Agreeing with the Vietnamese delegation, representatives of the UNODC and the European Union Delegation to the UN in Vienna affirmed that they will continue to accompany and cooperate with Việt Nam. Representatives of many European countries and some other regional groups appreciated the country's active preparations for the signing ceremony, affirming that they will strive to soon complete internal procedures to participate in the ceremony in Hà Nội and soon ratify the convention. They also committed to supporting and closely coordinating with Việt Nam to successfully organise the ceremony.

In addition, the seminar also raised awareness of the complexity of cybercrime and highlighted the UNODC's efforts to coordinate with other international organisations such as the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to support UN member states in their efforts to prevent cybercrime, through international cooperation.

The Hà Nội Convention, comprising nine chapters and 71 articles, was officially adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 24, 2024. — VNA/VNS